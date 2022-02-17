Storm Eunice - UPDATE: Sheffield, Leeds, Doncaster, Bradford, Wakefield, Halifax - when is the storm hitting Yorkshire?

Big waves hit the sea wall at Whitby, Yorkshire, earlier this week when Storm Dudley hit the north of England. Storm Eunice is expected to be more intense with London and the South West worst hit. PA.

Now weather watchers are urging people in Yorkshire not to be fooled by the serene conditions on Friday morning, with Storm Eunice set to arrive late this afternoon.

Power cuts, trees down and damage to property are expected - the Met Office has issued a Red Warning - danger to life and property.

People living further north are advised to adjust any plans they might have had for around 4pm to allow for the likely high winds and driving rain.

Anyone planning to travel is advised to rearrange their plans, and stay home if possible.

Winds will begin to hit Yorkshire cities, towns and villages around midday, with Sheffield, Doncaster and South Yorkshire likely to be worst affected. The peak of the storm will affect rush hour commuters.

It comes just days after Storm Dudley downed trees and power lines - halting trains and trams - across the north of England earlier this week.

Storm Eunice: Live Updates will run all day here tomorrow.

Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales, as Storm Eunice hits the south coast, with attractions closing, travel disruption and a major incident declared in some areas, meaning people are warned to stay indoors. PA