Storm Henk will bring a bout of very strong winds to parts of the UK resulting in potential disruption to travel and infrastructure - a yellow weather warning has been issued for rain across Yorkshire.

An area of low pressure crossing southern regions of the country, now named Storm Henk, will bring an area of very strong winds throughout Tuesday (January 2).

As the low pressure moves north-eastwards the strongest wind gusts also move eastwards across the UK with many parts of southern England, the south Midlands and East Anglia experiencing 50-60mph gusts through the afternoon and evening.

An amber severe weather warning for wind has been issued for these regions from 10am this morning through to 8pm this evening. A yellow weather warning for rain covers a wide area of England and Wales as further rain moves in through the day. Rainfall totals from 5pm on Monday (January 1) to 9pm Tuesday (January 2) are likely to reach 15-30mm with 35-50mm in a few areas.

Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “Further wet and windy weather is forecast for the UK this week.

“Our latest analysis of the forecast shows an increase in the likelihood of very strong wind gusts across parts of southern Wales and England which is why we have issued this Amber warning this morning and named Storm Henk.

“Storm Henk will initially bring very strong winds to the southwest of England and Southern Wales, with gusts of up to 80mph possible.

“As Storm Henk moves north-eastwards across the south of the UK through Tuesday the strongest winds will also move eastwards, across the south Midlands, Home Counties and East Anglia through the afternoon and evening.”

Areas in Yorkshire issued with yellow weather warning for rain

Heavy rain falling on saturated ground is likely to cause some travel disruption.

Yorkshire residents can expect flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, spray and flooding on roads may make journey times take longer, bus and train services will probably be affected with journey times taking longer and some interruption to power supplies and other services are possible.