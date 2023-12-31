The Met Office has announced the weather forecast on New Year’s Day 2024 across parts of Yorkshire.

The last few days of 2023 have been unsettled, with strong winds, rain and even snow in parts of the UK.

A number of weather warnings have been issued covering the likely impacts from this system and a deep area of low pressure moved in from the west in the early hours of Saturday morning (December 30).

With many people travelling during the Christmas and New Year period, the RAC’s Rod Dennis said: “Storm Gerrit might have passed but, with another round of distinctly unsettled weather moving in, drivers are going to once again need to be ready to cope with difficult driving conditions in the run up to the new year.

A lone runner makes his way across a deserted Leeds city centre. (Pic credit: Lindsey Parnaby / Getty Images)

“The most important thing they should do is reduce their speeds, especially on exposed and upland roads, and to always keep a firm hold of the steering wheel to avoid getting buffeted off course by the gusty winds.

“Driving slower also gives motorists more time to react to changing conditions up ahead - and this is particularly important during periods of very heavy rainfall which can quickly reduce vehicles’ grip on the road and make driving hazardous.

“Keeping up to date with the latest weather forecast from the Met Office before settling out, as well as checking traffic and road incidents on the free myRAC mobile app, is vital.”

However, New Year’s Day will see dry conditions across Yorkshire and even some sunny spells in areas.

In Leeds, there will be sunny intervals between 9am to 2pm on January 1, 2024. It will be dry all day until 8pm.

In York, sunny intervals are expected between 9am and 10am, then from 11am to 1pm it will be completely sunny, then clouds with some sun from 2pm to 3pm. It will be dry all day until 8pm.

In Sheffield, it will be sunny from 10am to 1pm and will be dry all day until 6pm.

In Bradford, from 9am to 2pm it will be sunny and dry all day until 7pm.

In Doncaster, it will be dry all day until 8pm and sunny from 9am to 2pm.

In Scarborough, from 9am to 3pm it will be sunny and dry all day except for an hour from 9pm and 11pm.

In Bridlington, it will be sunny from 9am to 3pm and dry all day until 9pm.

In Harrogate, from 9am to 3pm it will be sunny and dry all day until 7pm.