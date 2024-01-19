The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind across the Yorkshire region this weekend as storm Isha hits the UK.

Strong winds may bring disruption to travel and utilities across parts of the UK on Sunday (January 21) and early Monday (January 21).

Yorkshire residents can expect there may be longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected.

There is a small chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown off roofs. There is also a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Injuries and danger to life may be possible from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties. There is also a slight chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris and that some roads and bridges could close.

The strong winds are likely to develop widely across the UK on Sunday, persisting into early Monday across parts of England and Wales. Within the warning area, many areas are likely to see southwesterly winds gust to around 50-60mph and gusts may reach 60-70mph for exposed locations, for example coastal areas. There remains a chance of stronger winds impacting parts of this area for a time but this aspect remains uncertain with further updates to the warning to be expected over the next few days.

The yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office covers the majority of Yorkshire including, but not limited to, Leeds, York, Sheffield, Bradford, Wakefield, Hull, Middlesbrough, Scarborough, Whitby, Driffield, Hornsea, Huddersfield and Beverley.