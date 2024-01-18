The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice across the east of Yorkshire including coastal towns.

Snow showers may result in some disruption to travel this morning (Thursday, January 18).

Some roads and railways could be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Riding of Yorkshire residents can probably expect some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths and some injuries may occur from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

A warning triangle alerts drivers to an icy road. (Pic credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

Met Office warnings highlight the ongoing likelihood of travel disruption, the possibility of power cuts and the chance that some rural communities will be cut off. Temperatures continue to remain below average until Friday (January 19) for many, with overnight temperatures likely to be -3C or -4C for many in the UK, and even lower where there’s lying snow.

The yellow weather warning has been issued for the east of Yorkshire: Hull, Beverley, Hornsea and Driffield as well as coastal towns of Scarborough and Whitby. The warning has been issued until 12pm today.

Occasional snow showers, some heavy, are likely to move south across parts of northeast England during Thursday morning, with a few also reaching Norfolk later. 1-3cm of snow accumulating in places and possibly 4-7cm over some hills of northeast England. The showers falling as sleet at times at the coast. Icy stretches will also form on untreated surfaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office has provided guidelines for what residents should do in the instance of snow and ice.

Snowy, wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous, so it’s important to keep yourself and others safe by planning your route, giving yourself extra time for your journey. Check for road closures or delays to public transport and amend plans if necessary.

When driving, make sure you have some essentials in your car in the event of any delays, for example warm clothing, food, water, a blanket, a torch, ice scraper/de-icer, a warning triangle, high visibility vest and an in-car phone charger.