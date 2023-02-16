As Storm Otto is set to move up north, a yellow weather warning has been issued for wind across the region.

The Met Office have announced today (February 16) that the newly named storm, Otto, will move east across the far north of the UK from the early hours of the morning on Friday, February 17 and is likely to bring gusts of wind in excess of 75mph to some northern areas, including Yorkshire.

Potential impacts highlighted in the warning issued by the weather service show the likelihood of large waves, particularly in North Sea coasts, as well as a chance of some damage to buildings and infrastructure.

The strong winds developed throughout Friday morning and associated with Storm Otto may bring disruption to travel in various parts of Yorkshire. The areas affected in the region are: Leeds, York, Harrogate, Bradford, Middlesbrough, Ripon, Wakefield, Huddersfield, Northallerton and Pontefract. Some parts of South Yorkshire will also be affected including Bentley, Carlton, Clifton and Eastwood.

Wind on the beach. (Pic credit: Kevin Brady)

The alert has extended into South Yorkshire, likelihood increased and period of validity adjusted.

Residents, both pedestrians and motorists, can expect:

- Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. High-sided vehicles may be especially prone in this set-up.

- Some roads and bridges may close.

- Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services such as mobile phone coverage.

- Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen.

- Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible.

The Met Office said: “A spell of very strong winds is expected during Friday morning, easing from the west during the afternoon. Winds will be strongest over, and immediately to the east of high ground, with gusts of 55-65mph.

“Gusts as high as 75mph are possible, particularly for some of the more exposed trans-Pennine routes. High sided vehicles may be particularly impacted.”