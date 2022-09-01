Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has announced the first three storm names for 2022/23: Antoni, Betty and Cillian.

So we have explained the process behind choosing storm names and why they are selected in the first place.

Why are storms named?

Stormy weather in Yorkshire. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

The decision to name storms was implemented by the Met Office in 2014, following America. On November 10, 2015, the first storm was named Abigail.

The Met Office believed that naming the storms would raise more awareness and alertness of them and how dangerous they can be.

It was also thought that by using names for each storm, the public can easily follow its status on all platforms; TV, radio, social media and so on.

How are they picked?

Just like with any democracy, the Met Office asks the public for suggestions for storm names.The most popular names are compiled into a list, as well as the names suggested by Met Eireann (the Irish Met Office).

The final selection of names are put in alphabetical order and they alternate between male and female names.