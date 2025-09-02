Stunning photo shows Northern Lights above Yorkshire – and you may be able to see it again tonight
The rare display lit up parts of the UK overnight, with vibrant aurora colours visible far further south than usual.
The sight was triggered by a burst of solar activity known as a coronal mass ejection, which hit Earth’s atmosphere and sparked a geomagnetic storm.
The Met Office said the event made the aurora visible to the naked eye across much of the country, with sightings reported in Scotland, northern England and even as far south as Dorset.
Sky-watchers in Yorkshire could be in for another chance to catch the phenomenon tonight, depending on cloud cover.
Experts said the best views are from dark, rural areas facing north, away from city lights.
Coastal spots such as Saltburn, the North York Moors and parts of the Yorkshire Dales are likely to offer the clearest horizons.
Those hoping to see the lights are advised to head out late in the evening, around midnight, when skies are darkest.