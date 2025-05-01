Swinsty Reservoir is located in Washburn Valley between Otley and Harrogate and has seen a significant drop in water levels after weeks of dry weather.
On Tuesday, April 29, 2025, the UK saw its warmest day of the year with a peak temperature of 24.9C and whilst weather forecasters are predicting this week to be the hottest start to May on record, we won’t necessarily get a heatwave.
However, this hot weather has impacted various areas including Swinsty Reservoir and with the dry weather set to continue, many farmers are concerned about their crops.
Despite the stunning photos showing the reservoir in this dry weather, it also shows how serious the situation has become.
