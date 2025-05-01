Swinsty Reservoir: Stunning photos show the low levels of water at Yorkshire reservoir due to weeks of dry weather

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 1st May 2025, 12:04 BST
During a period of dry weather Swinsty Reservoir has seen low levels of water - here are some stunning photos of the landscape.

Swinsty Reservoir is located in Washburn Valley between Otley and Harrogate and has seen a significant drop in water levels after weeks of dry weather.

On Tuesday, April 29, 2025, the UK saw its warmest day of the year with a peak temperature of 24.9C and whilst weather forecasters are predicting this week to be the hottest start to May on record, we won’t necessarily get a heatwave.

However, this hot weather has impacted various areas including Swinsty Reservoir and with the dry weather set to continue, many farmers are concerned about their crops.

Despite the stunning photos showing the reservoir in this dry weather, it also shows how serious the situation has become.

Isobel Meldrum, 25, of Menston, near Leeds, walking her 3 year old Cockapoo over the dried edge of the reservoir.

1. Swinsty Reservoir

Isobel Meldrum, 25, of Menston, near Leeds, walking her 3 year old Cockapoo over the dried edge of the reservoir. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
People enjoying the warm weather and cooling off in the water at Swinsty Reservoir.

2. Swinsty Reservoir

People enjoying the warm weather and cooling off in the water at Swinsty Reservoir. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
A landscape of the reservoir.

3. Swinsty Reservoir

A landscape of the reservoir. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
The grass has turned yellow from the dry weather.

4. Swinsty Reservoir

The grass has turned yellow from the dry weather. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:YorkshireHarrogateOtley
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice