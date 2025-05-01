On Tuesday, April 29, 2025, the UK saw its warmest day of the year with a peak temperature of 24.9C and whilst weather forecasters are predicting this week to be the hottest start to May on record, we won’t necessarily get a heatwave.

However, this hot weather has impacted various areas including Swinsty Reservoir and with the dry weather set to continue, many farmers are concerned about their crops.

Despite the stunning photos showing the reservoir in this dry weather, it also shows how serious the situation has become.

1 . Swinsty Reservoir Isobel Meldrum, 25, of Menston, near Leeds, walking her 3 year old Cockapoo over the dried edge of the reservoir.

2 . Swinsty Reservoir People enjoying the warm weather and cooling off in the water at Swinsty Reservoir.

3 . Swinsty Reservoir A landscape of the reservoir.

4 . Swinsty Reservoir The grass has turned yellow from the dry weather.