Thunderstorms to hit Yorkshire as extreme weather warning issued by police

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for parts of Yorkshire.

The Met Office says thunder and lightning will crash into the county from Tuesday right through to Wednesday evening.

Thunder could hit Yorkshire according to the Met Office

Police have issued a warning alongside forecasters, telling drivers that roads could be impacted.

A spokesman for Humberside Police said: "The @metoffice have issued a ‘Yellow Warning’ for our area. There may be an impact on driving & travel across the region in the next 24hrs.

"If you are driving in a storm, SLOW DOWN, put your LIGHTS ON & drive to the conditions #StaySafe #WeatherAware"

The forecast says that Hull, Doncaster, Selby and the coast will be the worst affected areas.

Parts of the edges of Sheffield and South Yorkshire are also included within the warning.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "Thunderstorms may develop bringing torrential rain, hail and lightning to a few places, with potential disruption to travel and flooding.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."

The full forecast

Tuesday

Largely dry tonight. Outbreaks of rain tomorrow, clearing later.

This Evening and Tonight:

Rather cloudy but mostly dry with just a few showers for much of this evening and tonight. However, towards the end of the night more widespread rain is likely to spread in from the south, perhaps turning heavy in places. Minimum temperature 10 °C.

Wednesday:

Cloudy with outbreaks of rain, turning heavy, persistent and perhaps thundery in places. Rain clearing eastwards later in the afternoon, allowing some brighter spells to develop. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Breezy on Thursday and Friday with a mixture of sunny intervals and showers, heavy at times on Thursday. Largely dry on Saturday with sunny spells and light winds.