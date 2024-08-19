A tropical storm named Ernesto is set to cause heavy rain and winds across Yorkshire this week.

Former Hurricane Ernesto has now been downgraded to a tropical storm and is travelling towards Bermuda. The Met Office predicts it to move into the North Atlantic this week and will potentially have an impact on weather patterns that will affect parts of the UK.

While it is not possible to know for sure exactly how this will develop, weather conditions in Yorkshire are expected to manifest which may be a result of the hurricane.

However, the storm might briefly regain strength into Monday (August 19) and will weaken as it moves over the cooler waters of the north-west Atlantic during Tuesday.

Flood water amid Tropical Storm Ernesto. (Pic credit: Jaydee Lee Serrano / AFP via Getty Images)

Deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, David Oliver, said: “The most likely scenario is for a period of unsettled weather from Wednesday [August 21], especially in the north and west with heavy rain and strong winds possible, whilst it may be warmer and less wet towards the southeast.

“As always, keep an eye on the most up-to-date forecast for the latest.”

Deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, Tony Wisson, said: “Newspaper headlines suggesting that Ernesto itself is set to batter Britain aren’t accurate.

“The once powerful system itself will break down before it reaches us, but the warmth and moisture it once contained will become entrained within a mid-latitude frontal weather system.

“This will lead to unsettled conditions for the UK, especially across the north and west, with heavy rain and strong winds expected here.

“Although August is usually associated with fine and settled weather, wet and windy weather such as this aren’t uncommon, as seen in previous years.”

Winds are expected to strengthen and cloud thickening into this afternoon across various areas in Yorkshire, with blustery spells of heavy rain later in the day and overnight.

From Tuesday (August 20) to Thursday (August 22), heavy showers are expected and the weather will get drier and brighter later in the week. On Wednesday (August 21) rain is expected with winds strengthening further overnights.