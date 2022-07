The last record breaking heatwave in the UK was in 2019 when the temperature reached 38.7C.

Today (July 19), a temperature of 41C was recorded at Heathrow Airport at 12.50pm, which has beaten the previous record by 2.3C.

Today temperatures in Yorkshire vary between 39C (Leeds) and 40C (York and Doncaster).

Here is a collection of stunning photos of the region indulging in the 2019 heatwave, taken by Yorkshire Post photographer, James Hardisty.

1. Office workers relaxing in the heat The working public taking a break in Sovereign Square, Leeds. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2. Flamingos bathing in the sun Chilean flamingos at Lotherton Hall, near Leeds, taking advantage of the hot weather. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3. Pig rolling in mud A free-range pig in a field near Leeds covers itself in mud to cool down. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

4. Penguins swimming Humboldt penguins enjoying the warm weather swimming in a lake at Lotherton Hall. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales