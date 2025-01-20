Here are some of the most beautiful photos of the region blanketed in a foggy mist.
1. Red grouse
A Red Grouse stands in the heather in thick fog near Goathland in the North Yorkshire Moors in September 2013. Photo: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images
2. Burning wreckage
A group of curious onlookers at the burning wreck of the Grimsby trawler, Nordrift, on the beach at Easington in October 1937. Photo: Fox Photos / Hulton Archive / Getty Images
3. Boat on the River Ouse
A pleasure boat cruises down the River Ouse as freezing fog and a hard frost covers York City in January 2019. Photo: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images
4. Museum Gardens in York
A woman feeds the birds in the Museum Gardens in York as freezing fog and a hard frost covers the city in January 2019. Photo: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images
