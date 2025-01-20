Yorkshire fog: Beautiful and atmospheric photos of the region covered in fog from as far as 87 years ago

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 20th Jan 2025, 14:18 BST
Whilst foggy conditions can bring about disruption and chaos on the roads, they can also make for stunning photos - here are atmospheric photos of Yorkshire covered in fog over the last eight decades.

Many of Yorkshire’s stunning landmarks are seen covered in fog.

Here are some of the most beautiful photos of the region blanketed in a foggy mist.

A Red Grouse stands in the heather in thick fog near Goathland in the North Yorkshire Moors in September 2013.

1. Red grouse

A Red Grouse stands in the heather in thick fog near Goathland in the North Yorkshire Moors in September 2013. Photo: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

A group of curious onlookers at the burning wreck of the Grimsby trawler, Nordrift, on the beach at Easington in October 1937.

2. Burning wreckage

A group of curious onlookers at the burning wreck of the Grimsby trawler, Nordrift, on the beach at Easington in October 1937. Photo: Fox Photos / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

A pleasure boat cruises down the River Ouse as freezing fog and a hard frost covers York City in January 2019.

3. Boat on the River Ouse

A pleasure boat cruises down the River Ouse as freezing fog and a hard frost covers York City in January 2019. Photo: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images

A woman feeds the birds in the Museum Gardens in York as freezing fog and a hard frost covers the city in January 2019.

4. Museum Gardens in York

A woman feeds the birds in the Museum Gardens in York as freezing fog and a hard frost covers the city in January 2019. Photo: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images

