A yellow weather warning for fog has been issued by the Met Office across Yorkshire and is set to cause travel disruption.

Yorkshire residents or those who are travelling to or through the region this morning can expect possible slower journey times with delays to bus and train services and a chance of delays or cancellations to flights.

In some areas, there is a dense visibility of below 100 metres and some of the fog will tend to thin and lift into low cloud and is likely to persist in a corridor through Yorkshire until late morning today (January 16).

Due to the potential travel disruption, a yellow weather warning has come into force across parts of Yorkshire: York, Hull, Doncaster, Northallerton, Harrogate and Ripon.

A runner makes their way through fog on a frosty morning. (Pic credit: Justin Tallis / AFP via Getty Images)

Some of the UK’s busiest airports saw disruption around Christmas time as thick fog blanketed the country, with delays at Heathrow, Luton and Manchester airports.

Flights were also disrupted earlier this month as snow, ice and heavy winds prompted runway closures or pauses to operations at Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds Bradford and Bristol airports.

The Met Office meteorologist, Clare Nasir, said: “The issue will be over the next few days, fog, as well as some pockets of frost as well where we see clearer skies.

