Yorkshire weather forecast: Yellow weather warning issued for fog in York, Hull, Doncaster, Ripon, Harrogate and Northallerton

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 16th Jan 2025, 10:23 GMT
A yellow weather warning for fog has been issued by the Met Office across Yorkshire and is set to cause travel disruption.

Yorkshire residents or those who are travelling to or through the region this morning can expect possible slower journey times with delays to bus and train services and a chance of delays or cancellations to flights.

In some areas, there is a dense visibility of below 100 metres and some of the fog will tend to thin and lift into low cloud and is likely to persist in a corridor through Yorkshire until late morning today (January 16).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Due to the potential travel disruption, a yellow weather warning has come into force across parts of Yorkshire: York, Hull, Doncaster, Northallerton, Harrogate and Ripon.

A runner makes their way through fog on a frosty morning. (Pic credit: Justin Tallis / AFP via Getty Images)A runner makes their way through fog on a frosty morning. (Pic credit: Justin Tallis / AFP via Getty Images)
A runner makes their way through fog on a frosty morning. (Pic credit: Justin Tallis / AFP via Getty Images)

Some of the UK’s busiest airports saw disruption around Christmas time as thick fog blanketed the country, with delays at Heathrow, Luton and Manchester airports.

New Year, new way of getting the best Yorkshire news - sign up for our newsletter

Flights were also disrupted earlier this month as snow, ice and heavy winds prompted runway closures or pauses to operations at Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds Bradford and Bristol airports.

The Met Office meteorologist, Clare Nasir, said: “The issue will be over the next few days, fog, as well as some pockets of frost as well where we see clearer skies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Elsewhere with those clearer skies, we’ll see probably some pockets of frost, so temperatures dipping close to freezing, if not below, and again, with a lighter breeze, fog will re-form anywhere from central and southern parts of England and Wales down towards the west country.”

Related topics:YorkshireYorkHullDoncasterRiponHarrogateNorthallertonMet Office

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice