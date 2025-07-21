Yorkshire thunderstorms: Yellow weather warning issued for storms across the region including Leeds, York, Sheffield, Bradford, Harrogate and Hull

Published 21st Jul 2025, 15:42 BST
A yellow weather warning has been enforced for thunderstorms across Yorkshire - here is the weather forecast.

According to the Met Office, there is expected to be heavy showers and scattered thunderstorms throughout the day today (July 21) in Yorkshire that may cause localised flooding and transport disruptions.

Rainfall amounts will vary from area to area but 20-30mm is likely within an hour in a few places, with a likelihood of 40-50mm in one or two locations; this is most likely across southern Scotland and northern England.

Lightning strikes are also likely to occur along with the potential for hail and gusty winds. Showers and thunderstorms will slowly ease during Monday evening.

A lightning bolt strikes during a thunderstorm. (Pic credit: Mariana Suarez / AFP via Getty Images)placeholder image
What locals in Yorkshire should expect:

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater or lightning strikes

- There is a small likelihood that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

There are things people can do to prepare for such possible disruptions.

The Met Office said: “Consider if your location is at risk of flash flooding; if so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

“Prepare to protect your property and people from injury. Before gusty winds arrive, check to ensure moveable objects or temporary structures are well secured. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, gazebos, sheds, and fences.

“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary. “People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items. “If you find yourself outside and hear thunder, protect yourself by finding a safe enclosed shelter (such as a car). Do not shelter under or near trees, or other structures which may be struck by lightning. If you are on an elevated area move to lower ground. “Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”

