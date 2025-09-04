The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across Yorkshire.

An area of heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some localised flooding, moving northeast.

Flood alerts and yellow weather warnings are in place until 5pm today (September 4) for various areas in Yorkshire including Leeds, York, Sheffield, Bradford and Hull.

There is a chance that homes and small businesses could flood quickly, the Met Office said.

Thunder and lightening.

Dane Broomfield, from the EA, said: “Persistent heavy rain and thundery showers mean minor surface water flooding is probable across parts of England today, with significant impacts possible but not expected on Thursday.

“Environment Agency teams will be out on the ground and supporting local authorities in responding to surface water flooding.”

The duty flood manager added: “We urge people not to drive though flood water – it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car.”

Bands of heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to move northeast across parts of England and Wales.

As showers progress northeastward they will become temporarily slow moving, leading to an increased chance of surface water flooding.

The majority of places will have either non-impactful rain or remain dry, while a few places within this area could see 30-60 mm in an hour. Hail and lightning will be additional, possibly locally impactful, hazards.

Residents should expect:

- Spray and sudden flooding that could result in difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost