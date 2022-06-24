The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the region - and other large parts of the North and Scotland - with heavy rain, lightning and hail expected.

The yellow weather warning - which means disruption is likely - is in place from 1pm to 10pm tonight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning says: "Showers and thunderstorms are likely to bring periods of heavy rain, lightning and hail in places this afternoon."

Thunderstorms are set to hit Yorkshire this afternoon (Pic: SWNS)

What should I expect?

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

- Spray and sudden flooding are likely to lead to difficult driving conditions and some temporary road closures

- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could temporarily be lost

How to stay safe in a thunderstorm

Before the thunderstorm

Lightning can cause power surges, unplug any non-essential appliances if not already using a surge protector.

Seek shelter if possible. When you hear thunder you are already within range of where the next ground flash may occur, lightning can strike as far as 10 miles away from the centre of a storm.

During the thunderstorm

Telephone lines can conduct electricity so try to avoid using the landline, unless in an emergency

If outside avoid water and find a low-lying open place that is a safe distance from trees, poles or metal objects

Avoid activities such as golf, rod fishing or boating on a lake

Be aware of metal objects that can conduct or attract lightning, including golf clubs, golf buggies, fishing rods, umbrellas, motorbikes, bicycles, wheelchairs, mobility scooters, pushchairs, wire fencing and rails. If you are in a tent, try to stay away from the metal poles

If you find yourself in an exposed location it may be advisable to squat close to the ground, with hands on knees and with head tucked between them. Try to touch as little of the ground with your body as possible, do not lie down on the ground

If you feel your hair stand on end, drop to the above position immediately

After the thunderstorm

Avoid downed power lines or broken cables

If someone is struck by lightning, they often suffer severe burns. The strike also affects the heart, so check if they have a pulse.

Driving in a thunderstorm

If you are caught out in thunder and lightning it is advised that you wind up the windows and stay inside your car. This is because in the vast majority of cars with a metal roof and frame, the frame will act as a conductive Faraday cage, passing the current around the passengers inside and on to the ground.

Soft-top convertibles, with their fabric roofs, are the most at risk and could catch fire if struck by lightning

Be aware that current can travel through other parts of many modern cars, including GPS and radio systems. Cars with metal interior handles, foot pedals and steering wheels can also carry current

Cars can be damaged both internally and externally by lightning strikes

Thunderstorms can also bring a risk of sudden gusty winds, those most at risk would include cyclists, motorcyclists and high sided vehicles.

Remember to give vulnerable road users including cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians more room than usual. They are more likely to be blown around by side winds – always keep a safe distance.

Keep your speed down, lowering your speed will lower the distance you travel when buffeted around by the wind.