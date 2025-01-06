As yellow weather warnings remain in place for snow this week across Yorkshire we have included the Met Office weather forecast prediction over the coming days for areas such as Leeds, Sheffield and Bradford.

Further snow in places, along with icy stretches, will result in further disruption in Yorkshire, particularly with travel.

According to the Met Office, residents and travellers should expect some roads and railways affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services, icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths and some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

There will be further snow over the hills of northern England, which will give 5-10cm in places initially this morning.

A dog walker in heavy snow in Roundhay Park. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Rain will also turn increasingly to snow at lower levels, and snow will ease again later in the morning.

The Met Office said: “Icy stretches are likely to develop quite widely, making for some difficult travelling conditions.

“Snowy, wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous. Keep yourself and others safe by planning your route, giving yourself extra time for your journey. Check for road closures or delays to public transport and amend plans if necessary.

“If driving, make sure you have some essentials in your car in the event of any delays (e.g., warm clothing, food, water, a blanket, a torch, ice scraper/de-icer, a warning triangle, high visibility vest and an in-car phone charger).

“Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.

“Keep yourself and your family safe when it is icy. Plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal. Not needing to rush, reduces your risk of accidents, slips, and falls.

“If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery. Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated.

“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.”

Snow will rapidly turn to rain for most of the UK today, while snow continues to accumulate over Northern England, especially the higher ground.

In Bingley, West Yorkshire, accumulated 17cm of snow by 11am on Sunday, January 5, 2025 and snow accumulations have also been recorded more widely across England and Wales away from the far south.

These snow accumulations are set to continue overnight into Monday, January 6, 2025, moving further snow showers and the risk of ice continuing.

In Leeds, there is not expected to be any more snow falling the rest of the day (January 6), with a few sunny spells throughout the day. However, tomorrow (January 7) sleet is expected from 11am to 5pm.

In Sheffield, sleet is expected from 11am to 12pm today (January 6), but the rest of the day will also be dry with sunny spells. Tomorrow will see more sleet from 10am to 6pm.

In Bradford, it is expected to be dry all day with a few sunny spells. However, tomorrow there will be sleet from 10am to 6pm.

In Whitby, it is expected to rain throughout the day until 6pm, while tomorrow will see clear skies and sun from 9am to 4pm. It will also be raining in Scarborough from 11am to 6pm today with some sleet and like Whitby, tomorrow will also be dry with the sun out from 8am to 4pm.

Chief forecaster at the Met Office, Frank Saunders, said: “We’re seeing snow accumulations building in the expected areas covered by the Amber warning and there will be further snowfall over the higher ground in northern England throughout today, probably turning heavier again this evening. Cold conditions in Scotland will continue, with snow showers in many coastal areas, and more persistent snow for a time in the southeast.