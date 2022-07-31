According to the weather service, Yorkshire is set to see some sunshine on Yorkshire Day tomorrow (August 1) - which is great news for Yorkshire folk who have planned celebrations.

Leeds will reach 22C and will see only sun between 10am and 2pm. The rest of the day will be dry but cloudy.

Sunbathing on a beach. (Pic credit: Stu Norton)

At 22C again, York will see sun between 9am and 4pm - again dry with some clouds across the day.

Sheffield and Doncaster are expected to reach a higher 23C and will be sunny between 9am and 4pm with some clouds.

From 6am to 2pm, Bradford will be sunny with some clouds and is expected to reach a temperature of 22C. The sun will make an appearance again from 4pm to 5pm.

However, in some parts of East Riding of Yorkshire it is predicted to have isolated showers, which will clear up throughout the day. Predominantly it is expected to be cloudy.