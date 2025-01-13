Temperatures are expected to rise to ‘above normal’ in Yorkshire this week and here is when the sun will come out across the region.

According to the Met Office predictions, during the day on Monday, January 13, 2025, it will be predominantly cloudy after early frost and morning brightness and will become breezy throughout the day with some rain likely later in the afternoon, mainly affecting the Pennines.

It will possibly be dry throughout the day with bright spells in more sheltered eastern areas, with rain expected to ease after dusk and a maximum temperature of 6C.

However, tonight (January 13), the weather is expected to be cloudy and milder with most areas becoming drier, though a patchy drizzle may still affect western areas including Pennines with a minimum temperature of 4C.

Sun at Roundhay Park in Leeds. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, it will get cloudy across the Pennines with some patchy, light drizzle at times. Brighter in the east with sunny or clear spells. Temperatures near or rather above normal are expected with a noticeable southwesterly breeze and a maximum temperature of 11C.

Over the second half of the week it is expected to remain mostly dry with often large amounts of cloud, then brighter in the east with sunny or clear spells. Temperatures will be near or rather above normal with a noticeable southwesterly breeze.

When will it be sunny in Yorkshire this week?

Leeds

The sun is expected to appear between 9am to 12pm on Wednesday (January 15) and temperatures are set to rise to a peak of 9C.

The sun is also predicted to appear around the same time on Thursday (January 16) and temperatures are set to rise to a peak of 7C.

The sun is expected to mix with clouds on Friday (January 17) between 9am to 12pm and a peak temperature of 7C.

York

The sun is expected to appear between 9am to 12pm on Wednesday (January 15) and temperatures are set to rise to a peak of 9C.

The sun is also predicted to appear around the same time on Thursday (January 16) and temperatures are set to rise to a peak of 7C.

The sun is expected to mix with clouds on Friday (January 17) between 9am to 12pm and a peak temperature of 6C.

Sheffield

The sun is expected to appear between 9am to 12pm on Wednesday (January 15) and temperatures are set to rise to a peak of 10C.

The sun is also predicted to appear around the same time on Thursday (January 16) and temperatures are set to rise to a peak of 8C.

Bradford

The sun is expected to appear between 9am to 12pm on Wednesday (January 15) and temperatures are set to rise to a peak of 9C.

The sun is also predicted to appear around the same time on Thursday (January 16) and temperatures are set to rise to a peak of 7C.

The sun is expected to mix with clouds on Friday (January 17) between 9am to 12pm and a peak temperature of 6C.

Hull

The sun is expected to appear between 9am to 12pm on Wednesday (January 15) and temperatures are set to rise to a peak of 9C.

The sun is also predicted to appear around the same time on Thursday (January 16) and temperatures are set to rise to a peak of 6C.

Scarborough

In Scarborough the sun is expected to first appear on Tuesday (January 14) between 9am to 4pm with a peak temperature of 10C.

The sun is expected to appear between 9am to 12pm on Wednesday (January 15) and temperatures are set to rise to a peak of 9C.

The sun is also predicted to appear around the same time on Thursday (January 16) and temperatures are set to rise to a peak of 6C.

Whitby

In Scarborough the sun is expected to first appear on Tuesday (January 14) between 8am to 4pm with a peak temperature of 11C.

The sun is expected to appear between 9am to 12pm on Wednesday (January 15) and temperatures are set to rise to a peak of 10C.