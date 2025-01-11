There are many places in Yorkshire to go for a walk during the winter months where the views are spectacular.

While the winter season can bring a lot of disruption and danger during heavy snowfall and extremely icy conditions, when the weather is milder, it can also enhance some of the most stunning landscapes.

There are also various wildlife species that come out during winter that will appeal to the avid bird watcher or wildlife enthusiast.

With the bright and crisp atmosphere, Yorkshire offers a real glimpse of a winter wonderland and these areas listed below also make great picnic spots.

The limestone pavement at top of Malham Cove. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Best places in Yorkshire to go for a walk in January

Malham Cove

Malham Cove, known as being the filming location for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, is a great place to go hiking and casual walking in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Wildlife lovers may be able to spot otter footprints in the snow, or birds of prey like the red kite, peregrine falcon and golden eagle.

Fresh snow in Ingleton. (Pic credit: Danny Lawson / PA Wire)

With the right weather, you may also see a snowy waterfall.

Ingleton Waterfall

This trail is a four and a half mile walk that boasts beautiful waterfall and oak woodland scenery in the UK.

Make sure to put on walking boots, wrap up warm and enjoy your time outdoors and look out for frosty leaves and winter berries.

The sun setting over Ilkley Moor. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

The stunning Yorkshire Dales views are elevated during the winter weather.

Ilkley Moor

The isolation and peacefulness of the winter period at Ilkley Moor creates a magical atmosphere, especially when the snowflakes fall across the moor.

Most of the wildlife that is found on the Moor is of the bird type and it can get quite muddy in the autumn and winter.

Flamborough South Landing

South Landing beach lies on the south side of Flamborough Head within an area which has been designated a Local Nature Reserve.

The beach has a number of rockpools when the tide is low, where crabs, small fish and other wildlife live.

It’s also a good place for bird watching and in the winter there is a chance of spotting eider ducks.

Hardcastle Crags

There are over 15 miles of footpaths to discover at Hardcastle Crags with streams, deep ravines and ragged rocks on a walk.

The National Trust attraction has family-friendly walks in the woodland to challenging hikes at the top of the valley and there are plenty of adventures to explore.

There are many wildlife species to look out for at Hardcastle Crags such as shorteared owls, magpies, robins, weasels, badgers, foxes and hedgehogs.

Roseberry Topping

During the winter season, there are lots of resident woodland birds and animals to observe along this walk.

Tits often flock over to Roseberry Topping at this time of year; you can see blue, great, coal, marsh and long-tailed tits in the trees.