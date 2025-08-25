After weeks of dry weather Yorkshire will see rain this week - here is the weather forecast for the region.

On Bank Holiday Monday, August 25, it will remain dry and sunny across Yorkshire, with very warm, locally hot conditions and strong sunshine.

Overall there will be gentle winds, though it may turn breezy over the Pennines during the afternoon. Peak temperatures will reach 28C.

However, Ex-Hurricane Erin is likely to influence parts of the region through the middle of the week and result in unsettled conditions from Tuesday, August 26, 2025, with spells of wet and windy weather mixed with the occasional brighter intervals, according to the Met Office.

A man and a dog walk in the rain. (Pic credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

Tony Wisson, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said: “There’s still a lot to work out in terms of the exact track and position of what will become Ex-Hurricane Erin.

“This system should have undergone its transition into an ex-hurricane by the time it reaches the mid-Atlantic, and it will continue to weaken as a broad low pressure system as it then drifts towards the UK.

“This will displace our current settled weather, bringing spells of rain and perhaps strong winds in places by the middle of [this] week.

“Tuesday is when we’re likely to see the start of this influence, with a band of rain pushing from west to east over the UK.

“Rainfall could be heavy for a time in parts of the west, though it’s too early to be precise with details on this.”

On Tuesday morning between 5am and 8am, light rain is set to fall in Leeds, York, Sheffield, Bradford and Harrogate, whereas the rain is set to fall on Wednesday afternoon, August 27, in Hull at around 4pm.

In Leeds, York and Harrogate, there will be light rain in the afternoon of Wednesday between 1pm and 4pm, while heavy rain will fall in Sheffield and Bradford in the afternoon during the same time period.

There will be predominantly light showers in Leeds, York, Sheffield, Bradford, Harrogate and Hull on Thursday afternoon from 1pm throughout the afternoon and evening. Although Bradford and Harrogate may see heavier showers around 4pm.

On Friday, August 29, the weather will vary in these areas, light showers are set to fall in Leeds from the morning all the way through to the late afternoon.

In York and Harrogate, light showers will fall between 4am and 2pm.

In Sheffield, light showers are set to fall from 1am through until 2pm.

In Bradford, light showers are set to fall from 1am through until 5pm.