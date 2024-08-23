There are plenty of events and activities taking place across the Yorkshire coast this bank holiday weekend.

The Yorkshire coast has a lot to offer especially on extra long weekends where families and friends can enjoy a staycation.

With various events and activities being held at venues along the coast there are many interesting things to do this weekend.

Whether you are a vintage car enthusiast or would like to volunteer at a sanctuary where you can also hug sheep, there is something for everyone.

Sharon Lawlor from Sheep Sanctuary at Tranmire, near Whitby. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

August bank holiday weekend events along the Yorkshire coast

Summer Festival of Fun - Peasholm Park

Date: Every Tuesday and Wednesday from July 30 to August 28 from 12pm to 3pm

Location: Peasholm Park, North Bay, Scarborough, YO12 7TR.

What’s on: There will be circus skills sessions, face painting, magic tricks, Punch and Judy, a treasure hunt, a colouring competition and more.

Yorkshire Coast Cruise 80’s, 90’s, 2000’s

Date: Saturday, August 24 from 6pm to 11pm

Location: South Marine Drive, Bridlington, YO15 3LG.

What’s on: There will be a display of classic cars from the 80s all the way through to the 2000s and will include Turbos, Nova, Cavilers, Corsas, Fiestas as well as American, Italian, German and British models.

Forgefest 2024

Date: Sunday, August 25 from 11am to 11.55pm

Location: Ye Olde Forge Valley Inn, Scarborough, YO13 9JE.

What’s on: A charity family fun day where there will be live music from 1pm until late and a wide variety of stalls filled with food as well as child friendly entertainment. The money raised will go towards three charities; Scarborough Whitby and Ryedale Mind, MacMillan and St Catherine’s Hospice.

Peasholm Park Naval Warfare - Battle of Peasholm

Date: Every Monday, Thursday and Saturday from July 1 to August 31 at 3pm

Location: Peasholm Park, Victoria Park Avenue, North Bay, Scarborough, YO12 7TR.

What’s on: There will be a war re-enactment set on the Peasholm Park lake in the beautiful garden when the 20-foot replica boats recreate some serious tensions during the Peasholm Park Naval Battle.

Sheep Sanctuary Volunteer Day

Date: Monday, August 26 from 10am to 3.30pm

Location: Sheep Sanctuary is based in Tranmire, near Whitby.

What’s on: This is a volunteering day where visitors will be painting, mucking out, weeding, clearing and more. There will also be a chance to hug the sheep. Guests are asked to bring wheelbarrows, spades, gardening gloves, gardening equipment etc.

Robin Hood's Bay Ghost Walk

Date: Sunday, August 25 at 7.30pm

Location: Around Robin Hood’s Bay.

What’s on: Join Whitby storyteller Rose Rylands on a guided walk around the coastal village. The walk lasts around an hour.

The Mayfield Summer Carnival

Date: Saturday, August 24 from 12pm

Location: The Mayfield, 10-11 Main St, Seamer, Scarborough, YO12 4RF.