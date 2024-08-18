Various venues across Yorkshire will be hosting events and activities this August bank holiday weekend this year.

As we approach August bank holiday, families and friends will be looking for things to do to make the most of the long weekend.

Luckily, as always, Yorkshire does not disappoint. Popular places such as the heritage railway in Northallerton and the 18th century White Cloth Hall in Leeds are hosting a variety of activities.

Here is a list of events taking place in Yorkshire this August bank holiday weekend.

Class 37 will be visiting Leeming Bar for its first industrial diesel locomotives event. (Pic credit: Nick Keegan / Wensleydale Railway)

August bank holiday weekend events in Yorkshire

Industrial diesel locomotives event at Wensleydale Railway

Date: From Saturday, August 24 to Monday, August 26

Location: Leeming Bar, Northallerton, DL7 9AR.

New Leeds food and drink destination, White Cloth Hall. (Pic credit: White Cloth Hall)

What’s on: The railway will be hosting its first ever industrial diesel locomotives event where it will be operating a special timetable over the three-days using six of its locomotives: Class 03 (03144) ex MOD; Class 14 (D9523) ex British Steel Corby; Class 14 (D9513) ex NCB Ashington; WL4 ex Tyne and Wear works loco (also worked on Channel Tunnel) and Sentinel 0-6-0 ex Hope Cement Works, Derbyshire. The railway’s popular class 37 locomotive (37250) will also be running passenger services between Leeming Bar and Leyburn for the first time since it was repainted in a new livery.

Leeds food and drink event at White Cloth Hall

Date: From Friday, August 23 to Monday, August 26.

Location: White Cloth Hall, Crown Street, Leeds, LS2 7DA.

Popular Kuala Lumpur Cafe will be seen in Leeds city centre. (Pic credit: White Cloth Hall)

What’s on: The event will showcase local, independent food traders and suppliers and the family-friendly venue will have a variety of activities on offer. It will launch four kitchens that bring together Yorkshire foodie favourites such as Pizza Loco and Kuala Lumpur Cafe as well as a debut kitchen concept from Lupton’s Chop House.

Rawdon Model Boat Club

Date: Saturday, August 24 from 10am to 4pm

Location: Larkfield Road, Rawdon, LS19 6EQ.

What’s on: The club will be hosting an open day for members of the public and members of other model boat clubs to visit the private lake and club house. There will be a variety of radio controlled boats including racing, yachts, warships, cargo vessels, fishing boats, fast electric racing boats and even a submarine and hovercraft.

Castleford Bank Holiday Festival

Date: Friday, August 23 and Saturday, August 24 from 10am to 6pm and Sunday, August 25 and Monday, August 26 from 10am to 4pm

Location: Carlton Street, Castleford

What’s on: There will be international stalls lining along Carlton Street serving a variety of food and drinks.

Summer Breeze Festival in Skipton

Date: Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25 from 10am to 4pm

Location: 55 Otley St, Skipton, BD23 1ET.

What’s on: The event will include Skipton’s Giant Swaledales, artists studios open to the public, free exhibitions, kids craft activities, Raku firing, stone carving and a two-day Makers Fair.

Bottomless Brunch in Leeds

Date: Saturday, August 24 from 1pm to 4pm

Location: The Soap Factory, 4 Whitehall Quay, Leeds, LS1 4HR.