August bank holiday weekend 2024: Events and activities taking place across Yorkshire including an industrial diesel locomotives event, a model boat club and a summer breeze festival
As we approach August bank holiday, families and friends will be looking for things to do to make the most of the long weekend.
Luckily, as always, Yorkshire does not disappoint. Popular places such as the heritage railway in Northallerton and the 18th century White Cloth Hall in Leeds are hosting a variety of activities.
Here is a list of events taking place in Yorkshire this August bank holiday weekend.
August bank holiday weekend events in Yorkshire
Industrial diesel locomotives event at Wensleydale Railway
Date: From Saturday, August 24 to Monday, August 26
Location: Leeming Bar, Northallerton, DL7 9AR.
What’s on: The railway will be hosting its first ever industrial diesel locomotives event where it will be operating a special timetable over the three-days using six of its locomotives: Class 03 (03144) ex MOD; Class 14 (D9523) ex British Steel Corby; Class 14 (D9513) ex NCB Ashington; WL4 ex Tyne and Wear works loco (also worked on Channel Tunnel) and Sentinel 0-6-0 ex Hope Cement Works, Derbyshire. The railway’s popular class 37 locomotive (37250) will also be running passenger services between Leeming Bar and Leyburn for the first time since it was repainted in a new livery.
Leeds food and drink event at White Cloth Hall
Date: From Friday, August 23 to Monday, August 26.
Location: White Cloth Hall, Crown Street, Leeds, LS2 7DA.
What’s on: The event will showcase local, independent food traders and suppliers and the family-friendly venue will have a variety of activities on offer. It will launch four kitchens that bring together Yorkshire foodie favourites such as Pizza Loco and Kuala Lumpur Cafe as well as a debut kitchen concept from Lupton’s Chop House.
Rawdon Model Boat Club
Date: Saturday, August 24 from 10am to 4pm
Location: Larkfield Road, Rawdon, LS19 6EQ.
What’s on: The club will be hosting an open day for members of the public and members of other model boat clubs to visit the private lake and club house. There will be a variety of radio controlled boats including racing, yachts, warships, cargo vessels, fishing boats, fast electric racing boats and even a submarine and hovercraft.
Castleford Bank Holiday Festival
Date: Friday, August 23 and Saturday, August 24 from 10am to 6pm and Sunday, August 25 and Monday, August 26 from 10am to 4pm
Location: Carlton Street, Castleford
What’s on: There will be international stalls lining along Carlton Street serving a variety of food and drinks.
Summer Breeze Festival in Skipton
Date: Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25 from 10am to 4pm
Location: 55 Otley St, Skipton, BD23 1ET.
What’s on: The event will include Skipton’s Giant Swaledales, artists studios open to the public, free exhibitions, kids craft activities, Raku firing, stone carving and a two-day Makers Fair.
Bottomless Brunch in Leeds
Date: Saturday, August 24 from 1pm to 4pm
Location: The Soap Factory, 4 Whitehall Quay, Leeds, LS1 4HR.
What’s on: A feast with an unlimited amount of drinks including Prosecco, gin, pink gin and blood orange gin as well as bottled beers and chef’s brunch fare, churros and waffle station.
