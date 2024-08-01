Legendary house music star Steve Edwards to play bank holiday special at Leopold Square

Leopold Square in Sheffield is thrilled to announce a special Bank Holiday performance by Steve Edwards, one of the most successful singer/songwriters in house music today. As part of the Square’s free Summer of Live Music events, Steve will be performing on Monday 26th August, between 2pm and 4.30pm.

Steve Edwards has collaborated with many acclaimed artists in electronic dance music, including Cassius, Basement Jaxx, Michael Gray, Pete Tong, Roger Sanchez, Shapeshifters, L’Tric, and Bob Sinclar.

His hit singles include Watch the Sunrise, Sound Of Violence, This Feeling, Peace Song, Somewhere Beyond, and World Hold On. Steve also penned the BBC Radio 2 playlisted hit Symphony Of You for Pete Tong and The Heritage Orchestra, featuring Boy George.

With four number one hits on the US Billboard Dance Club Charts, Steve Edwards has won a World Music Award for the biggest-selling dance single for World Hold On and has been Grammy-nominated twice. He continues to be in demand, working with top new dance music producers such as Tuff London, Killed Kassette, Habbo Foxx, and Brett Gould.

In addition to Steve’s Bank Holiday performance, Leopold Square will host free live music every Saturday and Sunday throughout August, from 2pm to 4.30pm. The lineup features Hong Kong to Harlem, Dizzy Club, Hot Flamingo, The Dark Side of the Lounge, Nicola Farnon, The Northern Star Organ Trio, Bex Pizzata, Ash Gray and the Burners, and Bennett Holland.

Sam Rice from Leopold Square commented:

“We are looking forward to welcoming Steve Edwards and all our other talented performers for another month of fantastic live music. Whether you choose to sit back and enjoy the music, hopefully under the sunshine, or indulge in a drink or meal on one of our bar or restaurant terraces, Leopold Square promises an afternoon of great entertainment.”