After another week of heatwaves and soaring temperatures will it stay hot? Here is the weather forecast in Yorkshire over the next week.

Over the last couple of weeks, Yorkshire has been hit with a number of heatwaves along with the rest of the country - will this continue?

According to the Met Office, Monday (August 18) will have a cloudy start but will brighten up inland, whilst the coast remains cooler.

West Yorkshire will see the most sunny spells during the day and coastal areas will likely remain cloudy and cooler throughout with maximum temperatures of 21C.

A mother and daughter feed the swans in Otley in the sunny weather. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Cloud will be spreading back inland again throughout the evening and overnight, potentially thick enough to produce the sporadic drizzle in places, with some hill fog patches and there could be some light winds. Minimum temperature will be 13C.

Tuesday’s (August 19) forecast will be similar to Monday’s as well as a band of scattered light showers which is likely to move southwards later on along with an increasing breeze. The maximum temperature will be 20C.

The rest of the week will often be cloudier, cooler and breezier near the coast, with the best of brighter conditions inland. It will predominantly be dry, however there is a possibility of scattered light coastal showers on Thursday (August 21).

