The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued yellow heat health warnings across Yorkshire over the coming days as temperatures are set to soar above 30C.

Over the next few days, Yorkshire will experience a heatwave from a combination of high pressure and southerly airflow which will see temperatures rise for much of England and Wales.

Temperatures are set to soar above 30C for some areas in Yorkshire. The Met Office heatwave criteria is where a specific threshold must be exceeded for three consecutive days.

Tom Crabtree, the Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said: “Warmth is the focus in the forecast in the first half of this week, with temperatures likely to peak on Tuesday around the mid-30s, but remaining above average in the second half of the week, particularly further to the southeast.

Emma Guess enjoying the sunny weather. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

“The exception to the widely warm conditions will be northwest Scotland on Monday, where showers will be more frequent. Warmth will develop there from Tuesday with temperatures peaking in the mid to high 20s.”

Amber heat health warnings have been issued across large parts of England and areas of the UK are expected to be hotter than Bali.

The UKHSA has issued heat health warnings for all of England, with the East Midlands, West Midlands, East of England, London and the South East having been upgraded to amber from 9am on Tuesday, August 12 to 6pm on Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

The South West, Yorkshire and the Humber, North West and North East have yellow warnings in place over the same period.

Significant impacts are expected across health and social care services due to the high temperatures, including the probability for a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions.

Consultant in public health at the UKHSA, Dr Paul Coleman, said: “Temperatures are forecast to rise above 30C across central and southern parts of the country over the next few days, and generally hot weather is expected across most regions of England.

“These kind of temperatures can result in serious health outcomes across the population – particularly in those who are vulnerable, such as the elderly or those with serious health conditions – so it is important that everyone takes sensible precautions while enjoying the sun.

“If you have friends, family or neighbours who are vulnerable, it is important to ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice.

“Check in on them if you can to make sure they know that hot weather is on the way and how to keep themselves safe.”