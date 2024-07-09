Recently Yorkshire has seen more sun and now the rainy weather has returned - but how long will the rain last? Here is the forecast for Yorkshire.

Throughout the day today (July 8) it will be largely dry and sunny, however, the cloud will start to build in the afternoon and may result in a few isolated showers, according to the Met Office.

Maximum temperatures throughout the week will reach peaks of 22C and lows of 8C and will turn humid tomorrow (July 9).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clouds will start to dominate the region further into the week possibly with some thundery showers but temperatures will remain warm to mild.

Feeding the swans in a park Otley in the sunny weather. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Yorkshire weather forecast

Leeds

Monday

It will be cloudy until 4pm and the sun will come out throughout the evening until 8pm until it becomes cloudy again. It will be 21C during the afternoon and drop to 17C into the evening.

Tuesday

It will be a mixture of heavy to light rain throughout the morning, afternoon and evening, then it will get cloudy later into the night. Peak temperatures will be 20C and low temperatures will be 16C.

Wednesday

Light rain is expected in the early morning of Wednesday until 4am when it will be mainly cloudy and overcast until 7pm when the sun is expected to make an appearance for a short period. Peak temperatures will be 19C and low temperatures will be 13C.

Thursday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will mostly be cloudy and overcast on this day except for 1pm when it will rain and the sun will appear and there may be light rain until 4pm. Peak temperatures will be 17C and low temperatures will be 12C.

Friday

It will be predominantly cloudy and overcast on Friday with peak temperatures at 16C and low temperatures at 12C.

York

Monday

During the afternoon it is expected to be cloudy until 4pm when the sun comes out and will dominate the skies until 9pm when it will resume to cloudy weather. Peak temperatures will be at 21C and low temperatures at 14C.

Tuesday

It will be heavily raining until 4pm, then a period of dryness with clouds until 5pm when the heavy rain will resume and ease up after 6pm. It will be cloudy during the evening with peak temperatures of 20C and low temperatures of 16C.

Wednesday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be mostly cloudy throughout the day and evening with peak temperatures of 20C and low temperatures of 14C.

Thursday

It will be mostly cloudy and overcast throughout the day with peak temperatures of 17C and low temperatures of 12C.

Friday

Again, Friday will be mostly cloudy with peak temperatures of 16C and low temperatures of 12C.

Sheffield

Monday

It will remain cloudy until 4pm when the sun comes out and dominates the skies along with clouds until 7pm when it will be mainly cloudy throughout the evening and light rain late into the evening from 11pm. Peak temperatures will be at 21C and low temperatures at 14C.

Tuesday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be mainly cloudy and heavy rain throughout the morning and afternoon until 6pm when the rain stops and it remains cloudy throughout the evening. Peak temperatures will be at 20C and low temperatures will be at 16C.

Wednesday

The early morning will see cloud and rain and remain dry from 4am onwards with sunny spells throughout the day and evening. Peak temperatures will be at 19C and low temperatures will be at 13C.

Thursday

It will be predominantly cloudy throughout the day and evening on Thursday with peak temperatures of 18C and low temperatures of 12C.

Friday

It will be mostly cloudy with some sunny spells and hints of rain along with peak temperatures of 16C and low temperatures of 12C.

Bradford

Monday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sun dominates the afternoon in Bradford with some clouds until 9pm when it will just be cloudy. Peak temperatures will be at 20C and low temperatures will be at 13C.

Tuesday

It will mostly be heavy rain and clouds throughout the morning and afternoon along with some sunny spells. Peak temperatures will be at 19C and low temperatures will be at 15C.

Wednesday

Early morning will see some rain then the rest of the day will be cloudy with a sunny spell from 7pm. Peak temperatures will be at 18C and low temperatures will be at 13C.

Thursday

It will mostly be cloudy and rainy throughout the day and evening with peak temperatures of 16C and low temperatures of 11C.

Friday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The morning, afternoon and evening will be cloudy with peak temperatures of 16C and low temperatures of 11C.

Hull

Monday

The afternoon will be cloudy until 3pm when the sun comes out and dominates the skies until 8pm when the clouds return. Peak temperatures will be at 20C and low temperatures will be at 14C.

Tuesday

It will mostly be cloudy and heavy to light rain throughout the morning and afternoon until 9pm when the rain is set to disappear but remain cloudy. Peak temperatures will be at 20C and low temperatures will be at 16C.

Wednesday

It will be mostly cloudy with sunny spells. Peak temperatures will be at 20C and low temperatures will be at 13C.

Thursday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be predominantly cloudy and overcast with peak temperatures of 18C and low temperatures of 12C.

Friday