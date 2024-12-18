Yorkshire weather forecast: Yellow weather warning issued for wind across the region including Leeds, Sheffield, Bradford and Ripon
Throughout the afternoon today (December 18) there will be strong winds casting over Yorkshire with some heavy rain across the Pennines before turning brighter from the west as the day progresses.
There will be some sunny spells for the afternoon and may turn hazy later as cloud spreads northeast, according to the Met Office.
The strong and gusty winds may cause some difficult travel conditions and have prompted the weather service to issue a yellow weather warning for various areas in Yorkshire including Leeds, Sheffield, Bradford and Ripon until 2pm.
Residents should expect the possibility of some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer, the likelihood of delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges and some delays to road, rail and air transport.
West to southwesterly winds will become particularly gusty over and to the east/northeast of hills late Tuesday (December 17) night and into today.
Gusts of 50-60mph are possible in some areas, and potentially higher in more exposed places. This may cause difficult travelling conditions, especially on higher level and north-south routes.
Residents are advised to check road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending travel plans if necessary and to be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly.
