The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong wind across areas in Yorkshire including Leeds, Sheffield and parts of the Yorkshire Dales.

The Met Office predicts today (December 15) to be quite cloudy with some patchy light rain and drizzle at times in Yorkshire, predominantly across the Pennines.

Elsewhere in the region, it will be mainly dry with occasional sunnier spells, particularly to the lee of hills where it will be windy, with some strong gusts of wind.

The wind could get so strong that the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across parts of Yorkshire and this alert will be in place from 12pm to 5pm today. It affects Leeds, Sheffield, Ripon, Wakefield and parts of the Yorkshire Dales.

The strong westerly winds may cause some difficult travel conditions in the afternoon including the possibility of some short term loss of power and other services and likely delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

The westerly winds will strengthen during the morning with gusts of 45-55 mph expected across parts of Yorkshire during the afternoon. A few areas may experience gusts of up to 65 mph. Winds will ease into Sunday evening.

The weather service recommends you give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if you are driving, or bus and train timetables, and amending your travel plans if necessary.

People handle extreme weather better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance, which is easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

You must also be prepared for weather warnings to change rapidly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.

The five tips for staying safe in strong wind: