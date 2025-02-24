Satellite image of storm Eowyn. (Pic credit: Met Office)

A Met Office meteorologist has explained how storms are formed and what Yorkshire residents can do in case of extreme weather such as heavy rain or flooding.

There are many factors to consider when detecting whether areas of a country will see a storm approaching.

The location is also significant to take into account and generally, the north of the UK will experience the most extreme weather, making areas in Scotland more resilient to these weather conditions.

With every region, there are certain locations that are susceptible to the greatest impacts from weather conditions such as storms and flooding.

The Met Office meteorologist, Alex Burkill, told the Yorkshire Post: “In order for us to have a storm in the UK we need a relatively deep area of low pressure.

“With pressure changes all around the world depending on heating mainly, but particularly during the autumn and winter months, we often get areas of low pressure coming in from the Atlantic.

“Depending on how deep they are and how low the pressure within the centre is, will depend on how intense they are going to be when they come to the UK.

“Generally, the rule of thumb, the deeper the pressure, the more intense the winds and heavier the rain that will be in association with it.”

There are ways in which Yorkshire residents can take measures ahead of any storms.

“The best thing to do when stormy weather is set to arise is obviously keep up to date with the forecast,” Mr Burkill said.

“Check out our website or our app for the warnings to understand whether or not you’re in the warning areas depending on the colour and the category within the warning because the colour doesn’t tell you everything.

“A yellow warning may be for medium impacts or it may be for high impacts, just the likelihood might be less.

“So it’s worth, if you are within a warning area associated particularly with a storm, looking at the details and determining the likelihood and the impacts that are expected as a result.

“If you are in an area where you’re at risk of very strong winds, heavy rain or one or the other, then there are things that you can do to help protect yourself.”

Mr Burkill further explained what you can do in the case of heavy rain or flooding, weather conditions that often come as a result of storms.

“If you know that your property is vulnerable to flooding i.e. whether that be because of its proximity to rivers etc or just general surface water flooding, then you can take action to protect your property,” he said.

“Make sure important things are not on the ground floor if you think you’re particularly at risk. Also, making sure you’re prepared; so you have batteries, charges, torches, a kit ready to go in case you have a power cut.

“During the event itself it’s important that, particularly in the case of strong winds, you don’t travel if in a red warning area.