Several flood warnings are in place across Yorkshire and thousands of homes have been left without power after Storm Darragh hit Yorkshire.

The Met Office had predicted high winds and heavy rain for much of the country over the weekend, and Yorkshire appears to have borne the brunt of the winds overnight.

The gales saw waves crash onto beaches on the Yorkshire coast and bring flooding to the area - with several flood warnings and flood alerrs in place.

There are also almost 3,000 homes left without power across Yorkshire at around 11am this morning (Dec 8) according to Northern Powergrid’s live map.

The Yorkshire coast appears to be the worst hit, although there are almost 400 homes without power in South Yorkshire and a further 200 in West Yorkshire.

More than 800 homes have been left without power in the North York National Park, with a similar number affected in East Yorkshire.

Gusts of up to 70mph could still lead to difficult driving conditions and short-term loss of power, with public transport also badly impacted, the Met Office said.

The forecaster issued a fresh yellow wind warning for the whole of England and Wales which came into force at 6am and is in place until 6pm on Sunday.

Flood warnings are in place in at Bielby Beck at Bielby, River Derwent at Stamford Bridge - The Weir Caravan Park and Kexby Bridge, River Derwent at Buttercrambe Mill and the River Foss upstream of Yearsley Baths.

In the North York Moors, warnings are in place at the River Seven at Great Barugh, River Dove at Salton, River Seven at Normanby, River Seven at Marton, Pickering Beck at Pickering, River Dove at Kirkby Mills and Keldholme, River Esk at Ruswarp, River Esk at Egton Bridge, River Esk at Lealholm and the River Esk at Danby.

Flood alerts are in place at the North Sea coast from Staithes to Filey and as far as Bridlington, the River Esk catchment, Holbeck catchment, River Rye catchment, River Riccal catchment, River Dove catchment, River Seven catchment, the Pickering Beck and Costa Beck catchments and the Upper River Derwent on the edge of the North York Moors.

Flood alerts are also in place on the Upper River Ouse and the Osbaldwick Beck and Tanghall Beck in York, as well as the River Went catchment in South Yorkshire.

The Coastliner 840 bus service said it is unable to serve Whitby due to flooding and fallen trees on the route.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “It’s not quite the calm after the storm, but it is calmer than yesterday, for sure.

Picture shows stormy weather in Barker's Pool, Sheffield. Photo: David Kessen | National World

“There are still some disruptive winds around because whilst the low that is Storm Darragh has now cleared away towards the south east, tightly-packed isobars across much of the country indicate we do still have some very windy weather to come through today.

“The strongest gusts will be through this morning around coastal parts, 60 to 70 miles per hour. Inland, 40 to 50[mph] seems quite likely.

“There will also be some wet weather around, particularly across central and eastern parts of England, some heavier outbreaks of rain for a time. Further west [there is] a greater chance of staying dry, and there will be some sunshine breaking through at times too.”