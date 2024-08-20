Prime Minister has 'full admiration' for Ukrainian soldiers taking part in offensive into Russian territory

Sir Keir Starmer has “full admiration for the bravery shown by Ukrainian soldiers” involved with the incursion into Russian territory, Downing Street has said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops have been in the Kursk border region of Russia since August 6 in a bold bid to divert the Kremlin’s military focus away from the front line in eastern Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin’s forces were caught off guard in what is the biggest foreign incursion into Russia since the Second World War.

This weekend, Ukraine destroyed a key bridge in the region and struck a second one nearby, disrupting supply lines as it pressed the incursion, officials said.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer shakes the hand of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after he addressed an extraordinary meeting of the UK Cabinet at 10 Downing Street last month.

There was initially some doubt over whether British weapons could be used in the incursion, which Mr Zelensky has said is to create a “buffer zone”.

However the Labour government has firmly backed the Ukrainian offensive.

A spokeswoman for Sir Keir said: “The Prime Minister remains absolutely resolute in his support for Ukraine and in fact on the latest situation, including in Kursk, the Prime Minister will want to set out his full admiration for the bravery shown by Ukrainian soldiers who have once again proved their spirit and determination in the face of continued Russian aggression, and shown that they will do whatever it takes to defend their country.

“It is a reminder that Ukraine has consistently exceeded expectations of what is possible and Russia continues to fail.

“But in terms of our support, again, it is unwavering. That’s why we committed to £3 billion a year in support for Ukraine to do that for as long as it (the war) lasts.”

This came after Mr Zelensky questioned the UK’s commitment to supporting Ukraine during the war.

He wrote on X: “Throughout this war, we’ve seen the UK demonstrate true leadership – in arms, politics, and support for Ukrainian society.

“This has saved thousands of lives, reflecting the strength of the UK.

“Unfortunately, the situation has slowed down recently. We will discuss how to fix this because long-range capabilities are vital for us.”

The president also wrote: “We will intensify our diplomatic efforts, insisting on bold actions and decisions that genuinely change the course of this war – leading to a just peace and a true end that we all need.

“We need all partners who can truly help to step up.”

A recent package of aid to Ukraine, confirmed in July, included 90 anti-armour Brimstone missiles, 40 de-mining vehicles, 10 AS-90 artillery guns and support for them, including barrels and spares which will help Ukraine fire another 60,000 155mm rounds, and about 250,000 50 calibre ammunition.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian local authorities issued a mandatory evacuation order for families with children from the eastern city of Pokrovsk, where about 53,000 people still live.

They say Russian forces are advancing so quickly that it is compulsory for families to leave the city and other nearby towns.