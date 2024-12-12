York additional needs school hits fundraising target for new minibus

An additional needs school in York has successfully reached its fundraising goal to buy a new minibus after being targeted by thieves.

Applefields School, a secondary school for young people with additional needs, recently suffered significant damage to its minibus when fuel thieves drilled into its fuel tank.

Thanks to a £5,000 donation from York-based housebuilder Persimmon, the school has now achieved its £10,000 target to purchase a new vehicle.

This donation comes after the school applied to the housebuilder’s Community Champions initiative and means the school can continue providing essential transport for their students.

To celebrate, the Rt Hon Lord Mayor of York, Councillor Margaret Wells joined Persimmon to officially present a cheque to pupils and teachers from the school.

The Rt Hon Lord Mayor of York, Councillor Margaret Wells said "We've all been to meet the young people at Applefields and we have seen how much the minibus is needed. This donation will make a big difference, and it's clear that the school is incredibly grateful for the support from Persimmon."

Adam Booker, Headteacher of Applefields School, said: "We are so grateful as a school community to receive this donation. It will allow us to move forward with our plans to replace our vandalised minibus.

“The bus is an integral part of our school work, allowing students to go out, enjoy enriching activities, attend skills courses, participate in sporting and community events, and also to undertake activities that will help them prepare for adult life. It's an amazing gesture from a local company that is investing in its own community - thank you from us all.”