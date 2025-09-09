Watch Yorkshire pub staff’s comical reaction as a flock of sheep walk through the door
Watch the funny moment eight sheep decided to pay a visit to a North Yorkshire pub.
Funny footage shows North Yorkshire pub staff’s funny reaction to a flock of sheep walking through the door.
The Blue Bell Country Inn in Arkendale shared video of the eight sheep inside the pub last week, with them being escorted out by staff.
The footage of the unexpected guests went viral on social media, receiving over 38k views.
The Blue Bell Country Inn made clear the pub was "fully disinfected" before service continued.