Neil Cotton says he has “support from a lot of locals”, with parents calling the decision “over the top” and “absurd”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A school lollipop man says he has been told he can't high five children when they cross the road.

Neil Cotton, 57, helps primary and secondary pupils in Howden, near Hull, East Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he says he has been told can "no longer high five" kids because "it upsets some drivers having to wait another ten seconds".

Yorkshire lollipop man Neil Cotton says he has been told he can't high five children when they cross the road. | Tom Maddick / SWNS

Neil controls a very busy junction known locally as 'Cross Keys Corner'.

He said: "I do the job for the kids - I love bringing them a little bit of joy and brightening up their day.

"I have support from a lot of locals - their kids all love a high five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is important that a lollipop person is around here as the road can be chaotic with vehicles - it is necessary for their safety."

Many parents took to social media sympathising with Neil alongside slamming the decision as "over the top" and "absurd".

One said: “I think it's wrong. Why shouldn't he, what's wrong with it?

“It puts a smile on the kids' faces. My son does it all the time. But now he gets upset because he's not allowed to do it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: ''It's silly. It takes literally seconds and it gives that child that little bit of happiness. He's great with my little boy and he sees him as a friendly face.''

A spokesperson for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “We value all our school crossing patrols, they are pillars of the community, and do a very important job – meeting and greeting children, parents and pedestrians and helping to keep them safe while crossing the road.

“It is vitally important that children learn to cross the road safely, concentrating without any distractions, walking carefully and being vigilant of the traffic.

“In this particular case, one of our officers spoke with this crossing patrol and simply reminded them of the need not to have distractions while children are crossing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, we are confident they will continue doing a fantastic job and they are much appreciated."