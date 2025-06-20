Yorkshire: Beloved lollipop man told he can’t high five children when they cross the road
A school lollipop man says he has been told he can't high five children when they cross the road.
But he says he has been told can "no longer high five" kids because "it upsets some drivers having to wait another ten seconds".
Neil controls a very busy junction known locally as 'Cross Keys Corner'.
He said: "I do the job for the kids - I love bringing them a little bit of joy and brightening up their day.
"I have support from a lot of locals - their kids all love a high five.
"It is important that a lollipop person is around here as the road can be chaotic with vehicles - it is necessary for their safety."
Many parents took to social media sympathising with Neil alongside slamming the decision as "over the top" and "absurd".
One said: “I think it's wrong. Why shouldn't he, what's wrong with it?
“It puts a smile on the kids' faces. My son does it all the time. But now he gets upset because he's not allowed to do it.”
Another said: ''It's silly. It takes literally seconds and it gives that child that little bit of happiness. He's great with my little boy and he sees him as a friendly face.''
A spokesperson for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “We value all our school crossing patrols, they are pillars of the community, and do a very important job – meeting and greeting children, parents and pedestrians and helping to keep them safe while crossing the road.
“It is vitally important that children learn to cross the road safely, concentrating without any distractions, walking carefully and being vigilant of the traffic.
“In this particular case, one of our officers spoke with this crossing patrol and simply reminded them of the need not to have distractions while children are crossing.
“However, we are confident they will continue doing a fantastic job and they are much appreciated."
