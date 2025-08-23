This video More videos

Watch the moment Yorkshire couple Nick Bartrupe and Amber Hird get engaged at a Coldplay gig in Hull.

A heartwarming video shows the moment a Yorkshire couple got engaged at a Coldplay concert in Hull.

Nick Bartrupe can be seen proposing to his girlfriend Amber Hird, with the crowd cheering and shouting their congratulations as she says yes.

Amber’s father, Adam Hird, recorded the proposal which took place on August 18, the first of Coldplay’s two Hull dates (August 18 and August 19).

On August 14, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin performed a surprise gig at The Puzzle Hall Inn in Sowerby Bridge.

During the performance, Martin said: "Thank you for letting me play at The Puzzle Inn. Normally I rehearse on my own, you see, so it’s nice to have some company.

“I want to sincerely say thank you so much letting me play in your garden and on Monday in Hull I’ll be thinking of you all and how kind you’ve been to a southerner. I’m very grateful.”