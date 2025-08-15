Watch Coldplay’s Chris Martin play surprise gig at historic Yorkshire pub ahead of band’s Hull tour dates

By Jessica Martin
Published 15th Aug 2025, 18:39 BST
A video shows Coldplay’s Chris Martin performing a surprise gig at a Yorkshire pub, with the star taking the time to interact with amazed pubgoers.

A TikTok video shows Coldplay frontman Chris Martin performing a surprise gig at a historic Yorkshire pub on August 14.

The Halifax Courier reports that the star played an hour-long set at The Puzzle Hall Inn in Sowerby Bridge.

In the footage, Martin can be seen playing the piano and singing in the pub’s outdoor area, with him later chatting to stunned pubgoers and even stroking a pet dog.

Coldplay's Chris Martin plays surprise set at The Puzzle Hall Inn in Sowerby Bridge, Yorkshire.placeholder image
Coldplay's Chris Martin plays surprise set at The Puzzle Hall Inn in Sowerby Bridge, Yorkshire. | TikTok / @bethslowgirlrunner

During the performance, Martin said: "Thank you for letting me play at The Puzzle Inn. Normally I rehearse on my own, you see, so it’s nice to have some company.

“I want to sincerely say thank you so much letting me play in your garden and on Monday in Hull I’ll be thinking of you all and how kind you’ve been to a southerner. I’m very grateful.”

Coldplay will play at Craven Park Stadium in Hull on August 18 and 19.

