Whitby Folk Week is a festival that celebrates British traditional song, dance, music and storytelling at the heart of the Yorkshire coast town - here is everything you need to know about this year’s event.

During Whitby Folk Week there are daily dance displays that take place around the town as well as parades on the first Saturday and final Friday of the festival week.

Whitby is also well known for its range of workshops including Singing in Harmony, Playford for All and Festival Orchestra.

There will be plenty of opportunities to learn new styles of dance, or an instrument, along with sessions aimed at experienced dancers and musicians.

Visitors can expect a full programme of daily concerts, talks, interviews and presentations as well as ceilidhs and dances every evening in the Whitby Pavillion.

The annual Music and Craft Fair will return daily throughout the week with a wide selection of musical instruments, crafts and festival merchandise.

The event will take place from Saturday, August 16 to Friday, August 22, 2025.

On Saturday there will be many concerts, ceilidhs and dances, storytelling as well as dance displays, sessions and singarounds and craft and fair and musical instrument stalls at the Leisure Centre.

On Sunday there will be special events including Church Service for Folk and a book launch.

There will also be talks, chats and interviews, workshops including a Dance Music Workshop, Festival Orchestra, Beginners Whistle Workshop and an Irish Set Dance Workshop.

Many activities will be child-friendly including Playtime for Children Aged 3 to 6, Playworks for Children Aged 7 to 11, Youth Orchestra for Children 8 Years and Over and a Children’s Folk Choir.

On Monday, there will be special events such as the Annual Dance Adversity Challenge, as well as a variety of concerts, ceilidhs and dances, storytelling, talks, chats and interviews and workshops.

On Tuesday, there will be special events such as Come And Join The Festival Quiz and a storytelling session about The Ghost Of A Sailor’s Talking Blues.

That day will also include concerts, ceilidhs and dances, storytelling, talks, chats and interviews, workshops, and children’s activities.

On Wednesday, there will be special events including a book launch by The Yorkshire Songster, concerts, ceilidhs and dances, storytelling, talks, chats and interviews, workshops and children’s activities.

Thursday will include similar activities, concerts and workshops as well as Friday’s festival along with special events such as the Whitby Festival Heather Garland Building.