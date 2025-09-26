Bodycam footage shows the moment Police Dog Yoiko protected his handler PC Tom Marsden from a man wielding a shovel inside a smoke-filled Yorkshire flat.

PC Tom Marsden from Humberside Police’s Dog Section attended the Thin Blue Paw Award Ceremony in London on September 24, where he accepted an Outstanding Bravery Award alongside Police Dog Yoiko.

The pair received the award for their response to an incident in Hull in July 2024, where they attended to assist patrols with a man who had set alight items in a flat in an attempt to evade arrest. The building was full of smoke and the male was being aggressive towards officers.

PC Marsden said: “The man had barricaded himself in a room and blocked the door with a bed frame. He had smashed the windows too so officers had to put a riot shield on the floor to protect Yoiko’s paws from the broken glass.

“It was pitch black and the room was filled with smoke, you couldn’t see a thing. I asked him to come out or I’d send in Yoiko and he threatened to kill my dog and any officers who would come near him."

“I entered with Yoiko and he then took a swing at me and Yoiko leapt up to stop this, it was then he attempted to hit Yoiko with a shovel, but I luckily managed to block this with my hand.

“I knew if that shovel had hit Yoiko it would have done serious damage; it could have killed him. But his instinct was to protect me even though he was in a pitch-black, smoke-filled room.

“We managed to get the man to the ground, and he was arrested and subsequently charged with two counts of assault by beating an emergency worker, arson with intent, common assault, common assault of an emergency worker and affray. He has since been sentenced to four years in prison”

“Yoiko was so brave and did such a great job. He got a double-cheeseburger afterwards!”

PC Tom Marsden and PD Yoiko from Humberside Police attended the Thin Blue Paw Award Ceremony where they were given an Outstanding Bravery Award. | Humberside Police

Humberside Police Deputy Chief Constable Sarah Baker said: “PC Marsden and PD Yoiko demonstrated exceptional courage and professionalism in an extremely volatile and dangerous situation. They acted decisively to protect fellow officers, the public, and the suspect himself.