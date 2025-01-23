Londoners are most blessed with good fortune, according to research

Half of those polled in the capital consider themselves lucky | Shutterstock

Forget the luck of the Irish - research has revealed it's Londoners who are most blessed with good fortune.

A poll of 2,000 adults found half of those in the capital consider themselves lucky.

And Londoners have had five lucky events – like winning a competition or nabbing the last parking spot – happen to them in the last 12 months.

At the other end of the scale, only 26 per cent of those in Leeds feel they are lucky, with the average resident experiencing just three fortunate moments in the last year.

Across the nation, Liverpudlians are most likely to be caught in the rain without an umbrella, while people in Cardiff suffer the most flat tyres on their cars.

The research was commissioned by SPAR UK, which has launched its new Frozen Fortune competition where shoppers can win four cash prizes of £10,000 until February 19, 2025, as well as free products in-store.

Spokesperson, Philippa Harrington, said: “It’s amazing to see how much positivity and joy a small stroke of luck can bring to people’s lives, especially at this time of year.

“To discover what cities consider themselves most fortunate is fascinating and it is really interesting to find out what good luck means to people – from winning a competition to avoiding traffic delays.”

Luckiest UK cities!

The study also found people in Leeds are least likely to experience acts of unexpected kindness, with only seven per cent having had this in the last 12 months.

But 27 per cent of Londoners have had someone do something for them that made their lives better, in the same period.

It was also revealed that 11 per cent of adults have a good luck charm and 35 per cent follow superstitious rituals to ensure good fortune, such as avoiding walking under ladders.

And 54 per cent believe luck plays a significant role in the success of someone’s life.

However, 69 per cent reckon some people are simply born more fortunate than others, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

Although 29 per cent think luck ‘evens itself out’ over time, where better fortunes follow an unlucky period.

During a gloomy January, 54 per cent reckon winning some cash would lift their spirits, while 49 per cent are looking forward to some good news and 44 per cent would be happy to see bills go down.

But 29 per cent admitted they wouldn’t tell a soul if they did win a huge jackpot, with 60 per cent saying they wouldn’t feel comfortable gabbing about their win, for fear of being asked for handouts.

However, 78 per cent would generously share their winnings with friends and family, while booking a holiday is the most popular way to spend a big win.

Philippa Harrington at SPAR, added: “Luck often seems like a mysterious force, favouring some and eluding others, but some people appear luckier because they recognise opportunities to create joy.

“Whether it is securing a prize or looking out for the things that make us smile, we know people are seeking something to lift their spirits this January.”

