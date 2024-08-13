Murder on the Dancefloor voted Leed's top driving song

Leeds drivers have bucked the national trend and voted noughties rebound pop hit, Murder on the Dancefloor by Sophie Ellis-Bextor as their top driving song from the past 70 years in new research conducted by leading fuel brand JET in celebration of its platinum anniversary.

Spanning eight decades from 1954 – the year JET was founded, the research, conducted online in July 2024, polled drivers to reveal the nation’s favourite songs to drive to and the results did not disappoint!

Leed’s top driving songs from the past 70 years (1954-2024)

1 Murder on the Dancefloor (re-release) - Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

JET - top driving tunes

2 Umbrella (2007) - Rihanna ft Jay-Z

3 La Bamba (1958) - Ritchie Valens

4 Bohemian Rhapsody (1975) – Queen

5 Billie Jean (1983) – Michael Jackson

6 Baby One More Time (1998) - Britney Spears

7 Happy (2013) – Pharrell Williams

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8 California Dreamin’ (1965) - The Mamas and The Papas

9 Jailhouse Rock (1957) – Elvis Presley

10 I Will Always Love You (1992) – Whitney Houston

Murder on the Dancefloor, Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s hit single, polled two-fifths of the results (40%) and was revealed as Leed’s top song to drive to from the past 70 years. Rihanna took the second spot with 33% of the votes with 50s sensation La Bamba by Ritchie Valens in third place (29%).

Top driving discs by decade (UK stats):

1950s

1. La Bamba – Ritchie Valens

2. Jailhouse Rock – Elvis Presley

3. Rock Around The Clock – Bill Haley & His Comets

1960s

1. California Dreamin’ – The Mamas and The Papas

2. Stand By Me – Ben E. King

3. Heard It Through the Grapevine – Marvin Gaye

1970s

1. Bohemian Rhapsody – Queen

2. Dancing Queen – Abba

3. Heart of Glass – Blondie

1980s

1. Billie Jean – Michael Jackson

2. Tainted Love – Soft Cell

3. Like a Prayer - Madonna

1990s

1. I Will Always Love You – Whitney Houston

2. Baby One More Time – Britney Spears

3. Believe – Cher

2000s

1. Umbrella – Rihanna ft Jay-Z

2. You’re Beautiful – James Blunt

3. Can’t Get You Out of My Head – Kylie Minogue

2010s

1. Uptown Funk – Mark Ronson ft Bruno Mars

2. Happy – Pharrell Williams

3 Thinking Out Loud – Ed Sheeran

2020s (so far)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1. Murder on the Dancefloor (re-release) – Sophie Ellis-Bextor

2. Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

3. As It Was – Harry Styles

Breaking down the driving anthem...

The research also took the opportunity to ask UK drivers what they think makes the perfect driving anthem, how it makes them feel and who gets to pick the tunes is finally laid to rest!

Over half (62%) would like ‘lyrics they can sing along to’ for their carpool karaoke sessions when asked what makes the perfect driving song. Others voted for characteristics including a ‘catchy chorus’ (13%), a ‘strong drumbeat’ (9%), an ‘iconic guitar riff’ (6%) and a good ‘drop’ (4%).

Taking a note from Pharrell’s book, over half of drivers say they feel ‘happy’ when listening to music while driving (56%). Feeling ‘Nostalgic’ (18%), ‘excited’ (7%), ‘calm’ (5%) and ‘optimistic’ (4%) were among the emotions that received votes respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And when asked who should pick the music? Drivers confidently voted themselves in! In the top place, 60% think the driver should pick the tunes with ‘everyone else’ (25%) and the passenger (7%) among other options voted in.

What makes the perfect driving anthem?

1. Lyrics you can sing along to (62%)

2. A catchy chorus (13%)

3. A strong drumbeat (9%)

4. An iconic guitar riff (6%)

5. A drop (electronic music) (4%)

Top driving emotions when listening to music:

1. Happy (56%)

2. Nostalgic (18%)

3. Excited (7%)

4. Calm (5%)

5. Optimistic (4%)

Who gets to pick the music?

1. The driver (60%)

2. Everyone gets a turn (25%)

3. The passenger (7%)

4. The kids (5%)