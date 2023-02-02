The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, has come just in time to inject some much-needed entertainment into these wintry nights. After the entire list of nominees were announced, we thought we’d make it simple for you to find the best films of the past year.
Streaming guide JustWatch has compiled an extensive list of all 53 movies nominated in this year’s Oscars and where to watch them legally no matter what country you’re in. So if you’re planning a movie marathon any time soon, you might want to read on.
From frontrunners like Top Gun: Maverick and The Banshees of Inisherin to lesser known gems such as Aftersun and To Leslie, the directory is essential for anyone looking to watch ahead of the big night. However, it should be noted that some films are yet to arrive on streaming sites or are still only in theatres - which we have duly noted below.
Here’s the full list of movies nominated for an Oscar in 2023 and how to stream, rent or buy each.
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
- Currently not available to stream, rent or buy
The Banshees of Inisherin
- Stream: Disney+
- Buy: Amazon Video | Apple iTunes | Google Play Movies | Sky Store | Chili | Microsoft Store | YouTube | Rakuten TV
Elvis
- Rent: Amazon Video | Apple iTunes | Sky Store | Microsoft Store | Rakuten TV
- Buy: Amazon Video | Apple iTunes | Sky Store | Microsoft Store | Rakuten TV
Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stream: Amazon Prime Video
- Rent: Rakuten TV | Curzon Home Cinema | Amazon Video | Google Play Movies | Microsoft Store | YouTube | Apple iTunes
- Buy: Amazon Video | Apple iTunes | Google Play Movies | Microsoft Store | YouTube | Rakuten TV
The Fabelmans
- Currently not available to stream, rent or buy
Tar
- Currently not available to stream, rent or buy
Women Talking
- Currently not available to stream, rent or buy
Top Gun: Maverick
- Stream: Paramount Plus | Paramount+ Amazon Channel
- Buy: Amazon Video | Apple iTunes | Google Play Movies | Sky Store | Chili | Microsoft Store | YouTube | Rakuten TV
Triangle of Sadness
- Rent: Apple TV
- Buy: Apple TV
The Whale
- Currently not available to stream, rent or buy
RRR
Aftersun
- Stream: MUBI
- Rent: Curzon Home Cinema
Blonde
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Currently not available to stream, rent or buy
Turning Red
- Stream: Disney+
- Rent: Amazon Prime Video
- Buy: Amazon Video | Apple iTunes | Google Play Movies | Chili | Microsoft Store | YouTube | Rakuten TV | Sky Store
The Sea Beast
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Currently not available to stream, rent or buy
The Flying Sailor
- Currently not available to stream, rent or buy
Ice Merchants
- Currently not available to stream, rent or buy
Haulout
- Currently not available to stream, rent or buy
How Do You Measure a Year?
- Currently not available to stream, rent or buy
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger At The Gate
- Currently not available to stream, rent or buy
The Batman
- Stream: Sky Go, Now Cinema
- Buy: Apple TV | Google Play Movies | Sky Store | Chili | Microsoft Store | YouTube | Rakuten TV
Babylon
- Currently not available to stream, rent or buy
Ivalu
- Currently not available to stream, rent or buy
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Stream: Disney +
The Red Suitcase
- Currently not available to stream, rent or buy
Night Ride
- Currently not available to stream, rent or buy
The Elephant Whisperers
To Leslie
- Rent: Amazon Video | Google Play Movies | YouTube | Apple TV
- Buy: Amazon Video | Google Play Movies | YouTube | Apple TV
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Rent: Amazon Video | Apple iTunes | Google Play Movies | Chili | Microsoft Store | YouTube | Rakuten TV | Sky Store | Curzon
- Buy: Amazon Video | Apple iTunes | Google Play Movies | Microsoft Store | YouTube | Rakuten TV | Sky Store
Causeway
- Stream: about:blank
Empire of Light
- Currently not available to stream, rent or buy
Tell It Like a Woman
- Currently not available to stream, rent or buy
The Quiet Girl
- Stream: BFI Player
- Rent: Amazon Video | Apple iTunes | Google Play Movies | YouTube | Rakuten TV | Sky Store | Chili | Curzon Home Cinema
- Buy: Rakuten TV | Chili | Amazon Video | Apple iTunes | Sky Store | YouTube
EO
- Currently not available to stream, rent or buy
Close
- Currently not available to stream, rent or buy
Argentina, 1985
- Stream: Amazon Prime Video
All That Breathes
- Currently not available to stream, rent or buy
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Currently not available to stream, rent or buy
Fire of Love
- Stream: Disney +
A House Made of Splinters
- Stream: BBC iPlayer
Navalny
- Rent: Amazon Video | Apple iTunes | Google Play Movies | Microsoft Store | YouTube | Rakuten TV | Sky Store | Curzon | Dogwoof
- Buy: Amazon Video | Apple iTunes | Google Play Movies | Microsoft Store | YouTube | Rakuten TV | Sky Store | Dogwoof
Living
- Currently not available to stream, rent or buy
An Irish Goodbye
- Currently not available to stream, rent or buy
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
- Currently not available to stream, rent or buy
My Year of Dicks
- Currently not available to stream, rent or buy
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- Stream: BBC iPlayer