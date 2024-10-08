Amazon Prime Day 2024: These are the products everyone has been buying

Bargains galore - but which one has everyone been jumping on?

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield had a busy day rooting out the best deals - but there are a few surprises in the best sellers list

After day one of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event, it's been fascinating to see how well some of the most popular products have been selling.

Electrical items have been the key draw this time round, looking at the data, with superb savings on Amazon's own products, and buyers forming an orderly queue for Ninja tech.

There have also been a few wildcards here and there, such as this £21.99 fidget cube topping the "New Finds" list - presumably finding its way into lots of stockings in a few months - and a superb deal on a bulk buy of posh Finish dishwasher tablets.

But homewares specialist Ninja was the brand everyone wanted on Tuesday, with its top-selling item being a water bottle and flask, priced at £19.99.

The second-most wanted item in the home and kitchen department was Ninja's ubiquitous Foodi Max air fryer, which was discounted down to a remarkable £159.99 for the 9.5-litre version.

Dominating the podium, Ninja also shifted hundreds of these Foodi StaySharp knife blocks, despite them costing £104.99.

We're also suckers for cheap toothbrushes, it appears. Oral B has had a great day, with two of its cutting-edge electric toothbrushes topping the charts in Health and Personal Care.

The great news is there's still another day to grab one of these bargains. They're open to Prime members only, so you'll need to either already be a member, or sign up to a free trial by clicking here.