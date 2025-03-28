The AMG GT has a huge V8 engine | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

BOTB is offering tickets to win a stunning 2018 Mercedes AMG GT GTC for just 19p. A dream car – or £72,000 in cash.

BOTB is famed for its relentless dream car giveaways, and every now and again it drops a crazy deal on tickets for a genuinely life-changing prize.

This time it's a Mercedes AMG GT GTC, a car with over 550bhp and a 0-60 time of just four seconds.

This particular car is a 2018 model with only 7,000 miles on the clock and it's finished in a stunning matte black which reacts beautifully to its gorgeous curves and that fabric folding roof.

The GTC is the convertible version of the legendary GT | BOTB

Normally, tickets to win a supercar on BOTB can cost the best part of a fiver each, but this special offer has them listed for just 19p.

There are six days left to enter the draw, and only a few of the tickets are sold so far, but history tells us it's wise to be quick with these deals - because once they're gone, they're gone.

As with all BOTB dream car giveaways, you don't need to accept the car if you win. If you'd rather, you can opt for a cash prize instead. And this time it's £72,000.

The interior is the height of luxury | BOTB

Obviously, most entrants will choose to buy more than one ticket, and you might as well for that price. And the more tickets you buy, the more chances you have of winning the car.

All you have to do is click here to go to the deal page.

Sign up or login, buy a ticket or opt for a monthly subscription, and sit back and hope for a phone call.

