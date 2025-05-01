This clever fire pit / BBQ grill is at a super low price | Wowcher

This towering garden fire pit with grill is £10 less than the identical item on Amazon – and it’s already proving popular for spring barbecues.

If you’re thinking about heating up your garden setup, this towering chiminea fire pit is one of the better deals around right now. Standing at 137cm tall, it’s built from powder-coated steel, comes with a BBQ grill and poker, and is currently available on Wowcher for £59 – that’s £10 cheaper than the identical listing on Amazon, where it’s selling for £69.99 (price checked 8.8.24).

Unlike smaller fire pits, this one has real presence. The tall chimney helps direct smoke up and away from your seating area, making it more comfortable to sit around for long evenings. It burns either wood or charcoal and includes a mesh front for easy fire loading, plus a second door underneath to remove ash once you’re done.

At 18kg boxed, it’s a decent weight and feels sturdy once in place. It’s not just for warmth either – the BBQ grill makes it just as handy in the summer months for outdoor cooking. Add a heatproof mat if you’re placing it on decking, and it’ll see you through every season.

The Log Barn chimnea | Amazon

Looking for an alternative? Log Barn’s popular chiminea is another option over on Amazon. It’s slightly smaller at 118cm but is lighter and easier to move around, with a rounded shape and modern finish. That one’s £99.99 and has over 400 reviews.

