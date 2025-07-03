L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Laser Renew Triple Action Day Cream - now 67% off on Amazon (Credit: Getty) | Getty Images

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The L’Oréal face cream loved by actress Eva Longoria is now on sale with 67% off the original price.

If you're searching for a powerful, dermatologist-recommended anti-ageing cream that delivers visible results without breaking the bank, look no further than the L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Laser Renew Triple Action Day Cream £9.79 (was £29.99). Now available at a massive 67% off on Amazon, and with over 7,000 glowing reviews, this beauty essential has become a must-have for thousands including Hollywood actress Eva Longoria.

As a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris and a long-time skincare advocate, Eva Longoria has openly recommended this product as part of her daily routine. Known for her radiant, youthful complexion, Eva trusts the Revitalift Laser Renew cream to help her maintain firm, glowing skin — and now you can too.

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Laser Renew Triple Action Day Cream

L’Oréal Paris Laser Renew Triple Action Anti-Ageing, Skin Retightening Day Cream | Amazon

The Revitalift Laser Triple Action Day Cream now features a new and improved formula, combining three of the most effective anti-ageing ingredients used by dermatologists:

Pro-Retinol: Helps reduce wrinkles and improve skin elasticity

Hyaluronic Acid: Deeply hydrates and plumps the skin

Vitamin Cg (a stable form of Vitamin C): Brightens and evens out skin tone

Clinically Proven Benefits

Reduces wrinkles & fine lines

Firms and tightens sagging skin

Brightens dull complexions

Improves skin texture & hydration

After consistent use, skin appears re-plumped, smoother, and more radiant — a difference you can see and feel. Apply daily in upward, circular motions to a cleansed face and neck, ideally in the morning. For optimal results, follow with sunscreen.

L’Oréal Paris Laser Renew Triple Action Anti-Ageing, Skin Retightening Day Cream | Amazon

With over 7,000 positive Amazon reviews, this cream has earned its reputation. Customers praise its lightweight texture, fast absorption, and noticeable results within weeks and now, with Eva Longoria’s seal of approval, it’s easier than ever to trust this skincare hero.

This luxurious, celebrity-recommended day cream is now available at an unbeatable price. Whether you’re updating your skincare lineup or starting fresh, now is the time to invest in younger-looking, healthier skin.

