It’s officially peonies season and there’s something truly magical about having them in your home. Their luxurious fragrance, and rich, romantic colours are stunning and perfect for aesthetic pics on Instagram.

For a limited time only, Appleyard London invites you to indulge in their exquisite Peony Range , with an exclusive 30% off all full-price peony bouquets.

Peonies are the epitome of seasonal elegance. Known for their lush blooms and timeless charm, these stunning stems are a favourite for adding a touch of luxury to any home. Whether you're celebrating a special moment or simply treating yourself, a bouquet of fresh peonies never fails to brighten the day.

Appleyard flowers delivers bouquets, plants, wines, and gifts to most of the UK. Unfortunately they cannot deliver to the Isle of Man, Channel Islands, the Isles Of Scilly, and some areas of Scotland.

From 30th May to 30th June, enjoy 30% off all bouquets in Appleyard London's Peony Collection with the exclusive code: PEONYSAVE - Click here to shop now

Don’t Miss Out

Peony season is fleeting, but its beauty is unforgettable. Make the most of it while it lasts – whether you're elevating your interior décor, surprising someone special, or simply giving yourself the gift of flowers. Shop the Peony Range today and enjoy 30% off with code PEONYSAVE .

Terms and Conditions

Offer valid only on full-price bouquets from the dedicated Peony Range page.

Delivery charges and add-on gifts are excluded.

Cannot be used with subscriptions or any other promotional offers.

Peony stems are seasonal and may sell out before the offer ends, but Appleyard will keep them available as long as possible and keep you informed.

You can shop the full range of flowers and the Peony edit here www.appleyardflowers.com

