As a former dental technician, Josh Warrington is more familiar with teeth than most boxers.

However, he has taken more kicks to his than he would have liked to over the last few years of his career.

In 2019, ‘the Leeds Warrior’ was 30-0 and could have been forgiven for feeling invincible. What followed was a run of one win in five fights, the type of run capable of crushing spirits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been setbacks outside of those bouts too - Warrington did not get the rematch against Leigh Wood he craved despite talk of a City Ground showdown.

Josh Warrington is set to face Anthony Cacace at Wembley Stadium. Image: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

On Saturday night he faces Anthony Cacace on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s battle with Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium, although has been told the IBF world super-featherweight title will not be on the line.

Cacace’s IBO world title will still be up for grabs at Wembley Stadium, but it is another blow for Warrington nonetheless.

The 33-year-old has taken hit after hit, and his latest showdown is arguably the biggest test of his mettle to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The IBO will still be on the line,” he said. “Nothing really changes in terms of my mindset. We are still going in there to win. It's still a fight.

"Frustrated and disappointed - yes I am. After being a two-time IBF featherweight world champion and [having] six world title fights with the IBF, and plenty of dosh being made in sanctioning fees, I am disappointed I am not able to fight for this after being given the green light initially.”

Sweeping the frustration and disappointment aside will be crucial for Warrington, who is stepping up to the super-featherweight division.

His fans will be hoping the change gives him a new lease of life, as he looks to restore his reputation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can’t cry over spilt milk, but I do wish I’d have done it a few years ago,” he said. “Obviously it’s a new division for me. I’m coming off nearly a year-long lay-off, which is no good for any fighter - especially a fighter that is getting to the latter stages of his career.

"I’m a fighter who is used to being out two, three, four times a year. The last two or three years have been so inconsistent. So, it’s not great, but with that being said he’s got a few more years on me.

"I’m a lot more experienced and I’ve been in the harder fights. I’m up for the challenge and I feel like I’ve had the bit between my teeth."

Cacace’s shock win over Joe Cordina earlier this year has established him as the firm favourite to come out on top under the Wembley arch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Northern Irish southpaw’s stock is higher than it has ever been, in stark contrast to the situation Warrington finds himself in.

"If I wasn’t able to mix it up with the lads that I train with then I’d walk away - I’d have called it a day already,” said Warrington. “I still feel there’s enough in me to win another world title and operate at this level.

"With this one, I know it’s a challenge, I know what I’m in for. I’ve already sat across from Anto and he’s told me what he’s prepared to do to win.

"I know it’s going to be a hell of a fight. I know where I need to go physically and mentally to win. If I have to go there, I’ll have to go there."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boxing promoters will always work their linguistic magic to sell fights but Warrington bouts rarely need aggressive marketing. At Wembley, the energetic Yorkshireman will be locking horns with a hard-hitter boasting eight knockout wins on his CV.