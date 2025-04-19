Pundits have insisted there is no margin for error when Dalton Smith faces Mathieu Germain.

Smith is the mandatory challenger for Alberto Puello’s WBC super-lightweight crown, having dispatched of all 17 competitors put in his way.

He is among the most exciting fighters in British boxing and has continued to move closer to a fight at the home of his beloved Sheffield Wednesday.

In order for his stock to continue soaring, for his Hillsborough dream to remain alive, ‘Thunder’ needs to keep winning.

He could be forgiven for some slight trepidation at the thought of undoing his impressive work, but cut a relaxed figure at the final pre-fight press conference.

“Early in my professional career, I’d be stressing a couple of weeks before,” he said. “I don’t know if it happens naturally as you become a mature fighter but it’s like I’m not even fighting.

"You go to the gym, you put the work in. I’ve got the attitude of, maybe it’s confidence in how hard I work, but I know when fight night comes, there is no stress, because I’ve worked too hard for it.

"There is no stress. I feel no pressure. What is the pressure? I’m doing it for myself and the team around me.”

As well as being among the most exciting fighters in the country, Smith is also one of the sport’s coolest cucumbers.

A fire is lit when he steps in the ring but his ability to control situations in the heat of battle is among the many factors in his remarkable rise.

He could well have gone down the route of being dismissive of Germain, a respectable competitor in his own right but one with a vastly inferior CV.

Smith was instead complimentary and collected, refusing to bite when the opportunities arose.

"I’m focused and I’m hungry,” he said. “I’m not looking at this fight as if the job’s already done, because it’s not. I’ve had some great sparring, and probably had one of my best camps. 2025 is going to be a big year for me and that’s why I’ve approached it like it is a world title fight.

“He’s going to be confident - I want him to be confident. I don’t want fighters coming over just to make up the numbers. I’ve seen the footage on him, he’s been in with some good kids. He’s a solid operator."

Germain is fighting outside his native Canada for the first time and is not the one carrying the weight of expectation on his shoulders.

A man with little to lose is one to be taken seriously and the 29-year-old was evidently unimpressed by the continual focus on Smith’s future.

"Everybody here talks about the fight after,” he said. “But I’m here. I’m here to fight. I’m here for the W.”

No stone has been left unturned in Smith’s preparation for the 18th professional bout of his career. Sparring partners have been flown in overseas and he has insisted on preparing as if it was a world title fight.

The narrative was similar prior to his January battle with Walid Ouizza. It marked his comeback after nearly a year out of the ring and very much served its purpose as a rust-shaker.

However, it was telling how devastating Smith was in a fight he did not necessarily need to be at his best to win.

Ouizza was knocked out in the first round, marking an emphatic return to the ring for ‘Thunder’.

"This is my world title fight," said Smith. "That’s why I’ve put a lot into my camp.

"I’ve flown sparring partners from the other side of the world over for this. I know what can come after this fight.

"If Mathieu Germain thinks I’m overlooking him or thinking too far ahead then he’s wrong. He’s my world title fight.

“Mathieu is 11 with the IBF and he’s a solid opponent. I’m not going in there relaxed. I’m going in there switched on.

"We’ll see what his tactics are from the first bell. We’ll work it from there. He will be coming to win but I’ll be getting the job done - he’s in the way of some huge nights for me.”

Germain is a step-up in quality for Smith, yet it is a challenge he is firmly expected to come through. The role of the firm favourite is a tough one to play – but one Smith has grown accustomed to taking on.

“I’m expecting a tougher fight,” he said. “I expected more from my last fight, but it’s boxing, you get caught in the first round or the 12th round on the chin, and it’s game over.